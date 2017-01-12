Right now you can save $300 on a 2015 13.3-inch MacBook Pro at Best Buy, dropping the price down to just $1,699. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You won't get the Touch Bar or USB-C charging with this model, but if you are looking to save some cash and pick up a great machine, this may be what you are looking for. If you're looking for the larger display, you can get the 15.4-inch variant for just $100 more at $1,799.
It's not everyday you see discounts on Apple products, especially discounts this big. If you're interested, you'll want to grab one sooner than later so you don't miss out!