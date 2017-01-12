Right now you can save $300 on a 2015 13.3-inch MacBook Pro at Best Buy, dropping the price down to just $1,699. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You won't get the Touch Bar or USB-C charging with this model, but if you are looking to save some cash and pick up a great machine, this may be what you are looking for. If you're looking for the larger display, you can get the 15.4-inch variant for just $100 more at $1,799.

It's not everyday you see discounts on Apple products, especially discounts this big. If you're interested, you'll want to grab one sooner than later so you don't miss out!

See at Best Buy