Tablets are great, but being on the larger side they can get uncomfortable to hold for long periods of time, and laying them flat makes it hard to see the screen. Some cases will allow you to prop it up, but not everyone is a fan of having their tablet in a case. Luckily there are other ways to keep it upright without holding it, and here is a great one.
Meet the ARMOR-X 2-in-1 tablet stand a simple, yet effective, way to secure your tablet in place so you can free up your hands. The stand is adjustable in a variety of positions and folds up easily so you can tote it around with you.
- Adjustable for the perfect viewing angle & compatible w/ most tablets
- Easily attaches or is removed from a wall mount set up to a stand
- Rotatable 360 degrees to establish any orientation
- Folds compact for easy storage & portability
For a limited time you can save 40% on the purchase, dropping the price down to just $29.99. If you use a tablet for tasks like cooking, reading, watching media and more, you'll want one of these so you don't have to hold it the whole time!