The App Store is filled with tons of casino games, but one of the biggest casino apps is Double Down Casino & Slots. Just like at an actual casino, there is a lot of luck involved and relatively little skill; however, you'll still feel a rush of adrenaline every time you win a whopping load of coins.

In case you're wondering how it all works, here is everything you need to know about Double Down Casino & Slots.

Tons of slots

The game primarily features slot machines, and there are a lot of them. All the slot machine games essentially work the same, which is just like a real slot machine.

Place your bet and spin the slots; if you win something, the game will tell you; if you don't, you'll have to try again.

Other games

If you head over to the "More Games" section, you'll see that Double Down Casino & Slots does have several other popular casino games such as Blackjack, Roulette, and Video Poker.

Chips

You need chips to play any game in Double Down Casino & Slots, and you get chips by winning. That's not the only way you can get chips in-game.

Every day when you sign into the game, you'll be rewarded with bonus chips. The more friends you add and the more consecutive days you play, the more bonus chips you'll get. Plus, you get to spin the Wheel of Fortune, which will reward you a ton of extra bonus chips.

You can also get chips by paying real money in the in-app store.

Internet Connection

If you're on a plane or underground, you may notice that Double Down Casino & Slots will give you the error you see pictured above. That's because the game needs a constant internet connection to play and cannot be played offline.

Lots of downloads

Double Down Casino & Slots doesn't include all the slot machines and other casino games off the bat. You may notice that if you load a new slot machine or game, there will be a notice to download the file file.

This is normal and helps save your storage space because you only have to have space for the casino games you want to play.

Level Up

You can level up in Double Down Casino & Slots, which doesn't actually do much of anything, except give you more bonus chips.

You level up simply by betting; the more chips you bet, the more experience you'll get.

