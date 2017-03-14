E la Carte's latest terminal lets you use Apple Pay to pay for your meal right at your table.

E la Carte, the company behind a number of restaurant-focused tools, has announced a new Apple Pay-compatible payment terminal meant to be installed at tables, the PrestoPrime EMV Terminal. The terminal would allow customers to use contactless payment systems like Apple Pay, as well as magnetic stripe and EMV chip credit and debit cards, right at their table.

From E la Carte:

"Brick-and-mortar payments and security requirements have changed dramatically in the last 5 years. We wanted to take a leadership role in helping our partners navigate these volatile waters, while also generating direct operating benefits that offer a real hard dollar ROI to recoup their investment," said Raj Suri, CEO and founder of E la Carte. "Combining robust security with a frictionless user experience, PrestoPrime EMV sets the bar as the best tabletop platform available to restaurant operators."

E la Carte has not yet announced availability for the PrestoPrime EMV Terminal, though it will demonstrate the product at a restaurant industry conference in April.