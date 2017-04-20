Earth Day is April 22nd, and iMore wants you to get outside and snap some awesome photos for some even awesome-er prizes!

Whether you're someone who loves celebrating Earth Day every year, someone who adores snapping photos with their iPhone, or even just someone who just loves to be outdoors, one thing everyone loves is a free prize.

Specifically iTunes gift cards!

We here at iMore are ready to give away some awesome gifts. All you have to do is show us your best Earth Day-related photos! They could be of how spring has sprung with flowers poking through the brown grass, a boomerang of melting snow creating flowing rivers in your back lane, or a time-lapse of a beautiful spring sunset; just get creative!

Best ways to complete Apple's Earth Day Apple Watch challenge, Serenity Caldwell:

Go for a spring photo walk (with or without puppers). In many areas of the world, it's Spring at last. That means it's the perfect time to explore the blooming bushes, trees, and flowers of your neighborhood: Grab a friend (or a doggie pal) and take a 30 minute photo walk and snap your favorite spring flowers.

After you've captured your Earth Day masterpiece, here's what you gotta do...

Tag @iMore/@iMoregram and use the hashtag #springingwithimore on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. Make sure your account is public so we can see the pictures! Prefer not to use social media? Post your photo right here on this forum thread instead! Get your entry in before April 27th to be in the running!

Our winners will walk away with an iTunes gift card! So what are you waiting for?! Get outside and enjoy nature, and you could walk away with a gift card in your pocket!

Enter the Earth Day Spring Photo Contest!