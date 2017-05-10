Should you buy the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat or the Nest Learning Thermostat? This guide can help you decide!

Upgrading to a smart thermostat is a great idea! It can save you money, it can help the environment, and it can be fun to add another smart gadget to your home.

6 Ways Investing in a Smart Home Can Save You Money

There are several smart thermostats on the market, but most people seem to seek out help in choosing between the Ecobee Smart Thermostat and Nest Learning Thermostat. They're both great upgrades to a run-of-the-mill "dumb" thermostat, but how do they compare? Let's take a look!

Nest Learning Thermostat - See at Amazon

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat - See at Amazon

A comparison chart

Let's start by cutting to the chase. We don't want to waste your time, so we've put together a comparison chart that gives you a quick look at how the ecobee4 and Nest Learning Thermostat compare.

ecobee4 Nest Power Wired Wired or Battery Wi-Fi Yes Yes Warranty (years) 3 2 iOS App Yes Yes Android App Yes Yes Web Access Yes Yes Humidity sensor Yes Yes Accessory control Yes Yes Annual fees No No Remote sensors Yes No Learns habits over time No Yes Works with Amazon Alexa Yes Yes Google Assistant support Yes Yes HomeKit-enabled Yes No Amazon Alexa built-in Yes No Price $249 $249

The thermostats are fairly similar, but it's the differences that, well, make all the difference. We're going to take a look at each of the points where the two devices differ in order to provide you with the info you need to make the right choice!

Power

While the ecobee4 gets all its power from a hardwired connection, the Nest Learning Thermostat touts a built-in rechargeable battery. Most of the time the Nest will keep itself powered via a hardwired connection but in the event of a power outage, it can rely on its battery.

It's not something you'll have to worry about every day, but if you absolutely need to get your thermostat controls up-and-running within seconds of power returning to your home, the Nest Learning Thermostat has the upper hand. A powerless ecobee4 will need to reboot when the power returns and that means tapping your foot for a moment while it gets it bearings.

If your power ever does go out, you can rest easy knowing your settings should be safely restored when either device reboots — built-in battery or not.

Warranty

This is pretty straightforward: The ecobee4 has a three-year customer install warranty. The Nest Learning Thermostat has a two-year customer install warranty.

If you feel more comfortable having a longer warranty, the decision is easy!

Remote sensors

Remote sensors are what make ecobee's thermostats so clever. The tiny white pucks pack in occupancy and temperature sensors and serve as little satellite data detectors for the main thermostat. Why is this important? Because not all rooms are heated (or cooled) equally — the sensors help your thermostat understand the actual temperature throughout your home, not just the area around your thermostat.

The Nest Learning Thermostat can only determine the ambient temperature surrounding its sensors; the ecobee4 can use temperature and occupancy data to determine how to heat and cool your home.

Habit and environment learning

The Nest Learning Thermostat is called a learning thermostat for a reason: It starts to learn how you like your house to feel over time. If you always turn up the heat in the morning while you're getting ready for work and down again before you go to bed, Nest takes note and starts to build an automatic schedule for you. When you're away from home (it uses a mixture of built-in sensors and phone location data to determine your location), it sets itself to Eco Temperature, which saves energy — no need to do too much heating and cooling in an empty home. The Nest also learns ways to help you save on heating and cooling and provides recommendations for energy-saving thermostat settings.

The ecobee4 isn't a learning thermostat. You won't get an automatic schedule built around your habits and you won't see recommendations for energy-saving settings.

Works with Apple HomeKit

If your home is filled with HomeKit-enabled accessories and you want to keep the ball rollin', you're going to want to go with ecobee4. The Nest Learning Thermostat doesn't work with Apple HomeKit.

Because of its HomeKit compatibility, you can control the ecobee4 with Siri and the iOS Home app. It'll also integrate with other apps that use Apple's HomeKit framework.

Amazon Alexa-Enabled

The ecobee4 comes with embedded microphones that feature far-field voice recognition (the same technology that makes the Amazon Echo hear you from across the room) and a speaker that makes Alexa sound loud and clear, despite coming from a thermostat fastened to your wall.

That means, on top of having all the same great features as the ecobee3 (HomeKit-enabled, satellite room sensors, energy-saving benefits), you can use the ecobee4 in the same way you'd use an Echo, Echo Dot, or Tap. Ask Alexa to set a timer, adjust the lighting, give you the steps to a recipe, play some jazz — you can do it all right from your smart thermostat.

The Nest Learning Thermostat is compatible with Alexa and The Google Assistant, meaning you can use other devices that feature Alexa and The Google Assistant to control the Nest. In theory, that also means you could control a Nest Learning Thermostat with an ecobee4 thermostat. 😂

ecobee3 is our favorite smart thermostat

It's worth noting the current-generation ecobee3 is iMore's pick for best smart thermostat. You can read our review right here:

Best Smart Thermostat

We'll be reviewing the ecobee4 as soon as we can get our hands on it but knowing it packs in the same great features as the ecobee3 plus the Alexa Voice Service, it's likely to remain our pick for the best smart thermostat.

In summary

If the Nest's smart learning features are very important to you, ecobee4 won't be able to live up to your expectations. If you want an Alexa-enabled device with HomeKit compatibility and remote sensors, the ecobee4 will be an easy choice. The Nest Learning Thermostat is available for purchase now; you'll have to wait until May 15 for the launch of the ecobee4, though the company is currently taking pre-orders.

Be sure to fire off a tweet or leave a comment if you have any other questions or considerations about the ecobee4 and Nest Learning Thermostat!

Nest Learning Thermostat - See at Amazon

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat - See at Amazon