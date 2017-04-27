Eight reasons I'm tempted to switch back to Android

Google's suite of apps have worked flawlessly for me, and you only have to sign in once and you're in for everything. Not once, on any Android device that I've used, was I randomly asked to sign into my Google account unless I had actually signed out of it myself.

I don't like using iCloud, and I hate even more that you only get 5GB for free. That's paltry compared to Google Drive's 15GB and photo storage capabilities. "Why don't you use both?" you might ask. I do. But why can't iCloud just be better so that I can buy in completely?

Let's be honest: iCloud is annoying. (Throw Apple IDs in there too for good measure.) The fact that I have to sign into every little thing on iPhone drives me crazy; Touch ID has quieted that fire to a degree, but every time I get randomly asked to sign in (for whatever reason), my ire grows again.

I haven't just jumped back onto an Android phone yet. I've been mulling things over to see if it's what I truly want. Here's why I'm thinking of switching back:

But as iOS's little irksome qualities rear their little heads, I once again feel the tug of the Android ecosystem.

So I got the Samsung Galaxy S5. I was thrilled with it, and used it until I started working here. As I wrote more for iMore, I found myself more and more glancing back to the world of iOS. My mobile allegiance wavered, and when the iPhone 7 was released, I fell in love with the iPhone all over again. I've now used it longer than any phone in the last year, and until recently, I've been plenty happy with it.

But two years later, I had become disillusioned with Apple. I was sick of all of the proprietary necessities, and I was damn sick of being asked to sign into iCloud every 5 minutes. I fell into the stereotypical Android mindset: "I want freedom and can no longer live in Apple's box."

I got into the smartphone game late: My first foray was with the iPhone 5 back in April of 2013. Going from a Sanyo Juno to the iPhone 5 was like when The Wizard of Oz switches to color — to say I was enthused would be an understatement.

More options also means paying less for a great phone. If I don't want to spend the cash on the latest and greatest Galaxy S8, I can likely find an Android device with decent specs for much less.

This is, obviously, the nature of the Android ecosystem being detached from hardware manufacturing. But that said, I like that I have many phone options to choose from. Before the iPhone SE, users who wanted a small phone had to stick with old technology; in contrast, if I don't like the look or size of one Android device, I can just pick another of the many options available . It's almost like you can build your own phone; you pick the features you want, and find the device right for you.

The ability to see and manage the files stored on your device is also a massive boon to Android. I love that I can just throw songs on and then go into the internal memory as though I'm on a computer. It's especially handy for managing storage — something my iPhone constantly struggles with.

Kidding. It's not about freedom in the sense that Apple is an evil overlord; I'm talking about the freedom to do the actions that make sense, like quickly tapping and holding to drag apps around the home screen. Moving apps around iOS's Home screen is a chore, especially if you have a 3D Touch-enabled iPhone, and there isn't any way to customize those actions.

The biggest thing for me is the way notifications are presented. Android wins big time with its stacked notifications that are neatly laid out and easy to dismiss or act upon. I also appreciate that you don't have to swipe down an entire screen to see them. Lock screen access is just more pleasant on Android, too.

The more I think about it, the more I enjoy the Android user experience best. To me, it feels like they actually work more like Macs than iPhones do — and no matter my qualms with iOS, I love my Mac.

Again, I understand that comparing iPhone and Android isn't exactly apples to apples, but the ability to customize your Android device is just the best. There are a ton of launchers, screen layout options, themes, icon packs, and more. I feel like you can truly personalize your Android experience, while iPhone, as a whole, is pretty cookie-cutter: you can change your background, but that's about it.

Especially on larger phones, the ability to set up your screen the way you want it is paramount, especially concerning widgets (another boon for Android). I also love the ability to change the built-in keyboard or to download a new one entirely. Apple's "you get what we give you" mentality is sort of old at this point.

Honestly, with an iPhone, I feel like I'm interacting with a phone. When I'm using an Android device that I've set up, I feel like I'm interacting with my phone.

How to personalize your Android phone with themes, launchers, and more!

Native apps

Android's native apps are better. Period. Google Calendar is WAY better than the iOS Calendar app, Chrome is the superior browser (especially for autofill options), Google Photos is a better photo manager than the Photos app, Gmail is the best, and Google Drive is easy to use, convenient, and intuitive.

I know, that's a bold statement on a site that's been predominantly Apple-focused forever, and this opinion is, of course, based on personal experience.

Charging capabilities

Quick Charge and wireless charging. 'Nuff said.

Learn more

Google Assistant

For now, yes, Siri is the superior assistant, but I feel like once Google gets Assistant on its feet completely, it'll far surpass any Siri functionality. Everything Google already works in glorious harmony, so I feel like third-party app integration and other advancements will be better soon, simply because Android developers have a much more open platform to work with.

Learn more

Why I'm hesitating

While those nitpicks may make it seem like I hate my iPhone and iOS, I don't. I actually really like my iPhone. In fact, I'm having a really hard time deciding whether or not I should switch back (and it's not just because I seem to have misplaced my SIM tool).

The ecosystem

As much as I never wanted to be, I'm not a part of the Apple ecosystem. I have an iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple TV, and an Apple Watch, and they all work together beautifully. I have no Android devices, aside from phones (because Canada), so if I make the abrupt switch, I lose all that functionality.

I love the convenience of texting on my Mac instead of having to stop what I'm doing and pick up my phone. I love having an Apple Watch on when I'm out and really busy; not having to pull my phone out for some stupid email is the best. Sure, I can still use the iPad, Apple TV, and Mac together, but I use my phone the most, so why wouldn't I want it tied in?

AirDrop

This sort of goes part and parcel with the ecosystem, but I feel that it's an important enough feature to mention. AirDrop is the BEST. If I'm out on the road with the magician I work for, and he's just received a standing ovation, which I've filmed, I don't have to painstakingly email it to him. I just AirDrop it over, and this file that is megabytes big sends over instantly.

I have to take and manipulate a buttload of screenshots in the course of my day. Just quickly sending them to my Mac instead of having to screw around with Dropbox or Google Drive or a USB cable is more than convenient; it's a lifesaver.

iMessage

One of the main features that brought me back to iPhone in the first place is iMessage. Sending or receiving a video and having it be in full quality is far superior to regular carrier MMS. Sometimes on Android, you'll receive a video that looks like it was shot with a toaster.

iMessage is just more fun, too, thanks to group messaging, stickers, and games. Google Keyboard is trying to replicate these things, but it's not doing the best job just yet.

Learn more





Updates

Perhaps the best iOS quality of all is the fact that when an update goes out, everyone gets it. For security and functionality, there's no beating that. Android updates can take forever to get to certain phones depending on the model and even the carrier. Since manufacturers can put their own stamp on the version of Android that rolls out on their devices, these updates have to go through their system first.

I didn't get Marshmallow on my Galaxy S5 until like 6 months after it rolled out, and when I did, it was buggy as hell.

I have friends with iPhones

As much as I hate to base my phone decision on what other people are using, I do have friends with iPhones, and, much like my decision to delete my Facebook account, I feel like my switching would arouse annoyance.

I share a Pages document with a friend for a project we're working on; I regularly send group texts to my band (who are all on iPhone); I need to stay on top of updates, so I can help my mother and sister when they inevitably need it.

It's not so much peer pressure as the fact that I just hate to inconvenience that many people at once.

Setting up a new phone takes a while

Setting up a brand new phone is often fun and a journey of discovery and amazement. When you've done it four or five times in the last year, it can get a bit tedious. You can't really just switch at the drop of a hat; you have to set everything the way you like it, download all your most-used apps, update some stuff, and it's kind of a chore.

Support

Apple is a massive company, with millions of customers, but when I've had to call support, I've felt like I'm the only one that matters. With a recent iCloud issue (surprise, surprise), the agent said she would follow up the next day, but actually called me back within 15 minutes to say she had been doing a bit more research and wanted to try something else before she made me wait any longer. That's excellent customer service.

I kind of feel like going to Google for support is like going to the Prime Minister or President to ask why your trash wasn't picked up yesterday.

Will I switch?

Honestly — probably. I have a perfectly good Nexus 6P sitting on my desk, and it's huge screen and fingerprint sensor on the back are calling to me. However, I've been thinking about it for almost two weeks and still haven't pulled the trigger. I'm kinda torn at the moment. Yes, iPhone has its shortcomings, but there are also many things it does right (perhaps manipulatively so) that keep me from readily crossing sides. I'm living in the ecosystem (though whether or not it was by choice, I can't be 100% sure), and there are some major conveniences and niceties that I'd miss. Now to just decide whether or not I'd miss them too much.

What do you think?

Have you thought about switching? What keeps you iPhone or keeps you Android? You can get in on the conversation in our forums or comment below!