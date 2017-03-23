Grab your swords, casts some spells, and build your deck!

Bethesda Softworks has launched The Elder Scrolls: Legends on iPad and you can download it right now!

The Elder Scrolls: Legends is a strategy card game that explores the characters, creatures, and lore of The Elder Scrolls series. Like a lot of strategy card games, it's free to play with in-app purchases that will fetch you different card packs.

Gameplay

Like many other strategy card games — Magic the Gathering: Duels for example — The Elder Scrolls: Legends has a lot of depth to the gameplay. Legends features five different card attributes; Strength (Red), Intelligence (Blue), Willpower (Gold), Agility (Green), and Endurance (Purple). Each of these color-coordinated attributes provides a framework for players to build their decks. You can discover your favorite style of play with cards you will unlock for free and see what strategies work for you.

Plus, you can select an Avatar from nine well-known races from The Elder Scrolls series. Each race have unique strengths and receive in-game rewards that complement the race you've chosen to play, allowing to collect certain types of cards faster.

Game Modes

There are two major game modes in The Elder Scrolls: Legends.

Story Mode

Story Mode will take you through the campaign of The Elder Scrolls: Legends where you're tasked with escaping from dark cultists. Throughout the story, you will battle a variety of different opponents who will use various tactics to stump you. Story Mode is also where you'll earn new cards you can use to make your decks more powerful and versatile and upgrade your starting cards as you level up.

Arena Mode

Arena Mode is where you can put all your skill and strategy to the test versus AI or human opponents. Build your deck from the ground up and face AI opponents which become more and more challenging. Or, play against friends or other players where you'll both create a deck and battle. The more times you win, the better your rewards will become.

Initial reactions

I have just gotten my hands on The Elder Scrolls: Legends and have only played the first handful of story battles, but my initial reactions from my limited gameplay experience have been positive.

As a former Magic the Gathering player, I enjoy card strategy games that have a lot of depth and take a long time to master and The Elder Scrolls: Legends seems to be delivering so far. I am looking forward to diving deeper into the game, and you can expect a full review once I have spent enough time with the game to give my full thoughts!

Are you excited for The Elder Scrolls: Legends?

Let me know in the comments below!