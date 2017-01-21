Happy Saturday, iMore! Because Rich is awesome, he's letting us run some of his Mac-themed comics from the Diesel Sweeties archive on weekends. Bonus comics, woo! We hope you enjoy.
Comic: An elegant computer for a more civilized age
What is he talking about? Being an Apple fan has NEVER been "Empire."
The Empire is a monolithic fascist state that runs on cruelty and lies. Microsoft, and before them, IBM are the only ones that have ever fit that description.
I believe Rich is talking about the theme of the movie, not the literal term. :)
Exactly.
Well, apologies for any offence. I guess I'll take your word for it, but if the comic has another meaning, I can't see it, and it sure isn't clear.
I love Diesel Sweeties and have read it for a long time. I'm just saying this particular part, of this particular one, makes no sense to me.
No worries! It's an old comic and I can see ways I'd have made the script clearer if I'd written it today. Thanks for reading!
I think this is relevant. (might be some NSFW here) https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&x-yt-ts=14219146... Took me a while to figure this is what they meant though.
Not the only ones. I can think of one or two railroad barons who ran their companies like evil empires. You know, back in the 19th century.
Thanks Rich, I have always enjoyed your work.
Much obliged!
But thought Apple was doomed THIS year bc they didn't completely reinvent cellphones as we know them again. Or was it bc they didn't beat everyone to the smart watch market?
If there is no 60" Apple-branded television set before spring, Apple is totally completely doomed.
/s
Hahaha!!!
Siri controlled 105" 21:9 curved 5k 3D OLED for $1,999.99
5k is weak, long live 8k
Posted from the amazing whatever device I can afford because I'm a broke college kid.
Bah! LG is selling a real working 5k 21:9 LED/LCD... For $100k :-/ It's AMAZING. Sharp Was the only company that I saw showing a concept 8K "only" 70"(I think). And Sharp is garbage. Don't forget the 21K they had at the China Olympics!
Only the Apple loonies claim Apple is doomed (inertia alone could keep Apple afloat for a century). Some sort of persecution complex
Just look at Nintendo. They could lose money for 50+ years and still be around.
This is so great on so many levels. :)
This has arguably been Apple's greatest accomplishment - becoming the largest company in the world while somehow not losing their "cool factor" along the way.
Trust me. A lot of people feel thst they have lost their cool because of pricing and features.
