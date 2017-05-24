Elgato's long-awaited Thunderbolt 3 Dock is finally launching. New MacBook Pro owners can have it all, and then some!

Elgato's multi-port docking station, Thunderbolt, has been updated to support connecting to USB-C devices, charge your MacBook Pro, and work with 5K displays. The Thunderbolt 3 Dock goes on sale June 6.

Apple made the decision to rid the MacBook Pro of all but one type of connection port, the USB-C. You can get one with two or four ports, but all of them are USB-C. So, dongles it is. Elgato's Thunderbolt 3 Dock really makes it all good again.

It has three USB-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB-C ports that can handle one 5K display at 60Hz or two 4K displays at the same time (4096 x 2160 pixels), a display port that supports the DisplayPort connection a 3.5mm stereo audio port for your headphones, and a 3.5mm input for your microphone. Yes, it has it all.

The built-in charger can juice up your MacBook Pro with 185W of power and the USB-A ports are capable of charging your iPhone or iPad as if it were plugged into the wall.

You can add the Thunderbolt 3 Dock to your Amazon wish list and sign up to receive an email when it's available to purchase. The previous version, the Thunderbolt 2 Dock is still available for about $190.

