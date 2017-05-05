"Evapolar" is a much nicer name for a product than "swamp cooler," but that's essentially what we've got in the latest package to arrive at the MrMobile studio. "Swamp cooler" is the colloquial name for "evaporative cooler," a device that cools air by forcing it to turn water into vapor – and that's exactly how Evapolar works. What's cool about Evapolar is that it's the size of a 4-pack and efficient enough to run on a cellphone power pack; what's not cool about it is that it doesn't work in humid environments. Learn about the science behind that limitation – and how much you'll have to cough up to start frosting up your own little microclimate – in the MrMobile Evapolar Review!

