Get the lowdown on Apple's latest announcements. Apple recently announced quite a few updates to several of its product lines, along with a brand new app coming in April. Here's what you need to know about Apple's latest announcements. The iPhone sees (Product)RED

Apple has once again expanded the color palette of the iPhone, this time introducing a beautiful new red finish for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, again partnering with the (Product)RED campaign to donate a portion of this model's sales to fund HIV/AIDS prevention programs. Apple has also given a small update to the iPhone SE. The 4-inch iPhone now comes in 32GB and 128GB models, an upgrade over the 16GB and 64GB models introduced last year. Additionally, the company is rolling out some new iPhone 7 case colors for spring in azure, camellia, pebble, and more. This is the special edition (Product)RED iPhone 7! Should you upgrade your iPhone SE for double the storage? Apple has hot – and cool! – new iPhone 7 case colors for spring! iPad is back!

It's been awhile since we've seen a product simply called the "iPad" from Apple, but its latest tablet is simply that. No "Air", no "Pro", just "iPad". The latest 9.7-inch iPad takes the place of the iPad Air 2 in Apple's lineup and features an A9 chip as opposed to the older tablet's A8X. While it lacks the power, Pencil support, and Smart Connector of its Pro counterparts, this new tablet seems like a decent entry into the iPad ecosystem. 9.7-inch iPad FAQ: Everything you need to know!

Apple Watch bands galore

If you've been lusting after the band of the Apple Watch Nike+ but already had a watch of your own then today is a good day for you. The Nike Sport Band will soon be available as a standalone product, sporting Black/Volt, Anthracite/Black, and Pure Platinum/White colors. Apple also unveiled its spring collection of watch bands, with a variety of new colors across most of the band product line. In addition to new colors, the Classic Buckle band also got a bit of a redesign, adopting a new square buckle. Apple Watch Bands FAQ: Everything you need to know! Hallelujah, you can buy Nike Sport Bands on their own at last Clips is Apple's take on social video

Apple has announced Clips, a new app for social content creation and sharing. The app lets you create short, fun video clips and share them with your friends. Unlike some previous Apple efforts in the social realm, Clips is about sharing on existing networks like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Clips: Apple's new answer to social media content and sharing

Swift Playgrounds plays nicely in more languages