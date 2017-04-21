macOS 10.13 will likely make an appearance at WWDC 2017 in June and launch this fall. Here's everything you need to know!

macOS 10.13 is likely the next big update for Apple's desktop and laptop Mac line. It will undoubtedly be full of new features, and maybe even get a slight design update. If Apple continues the same launch schedule it has for years past, we should see a sneak peek at WWDC 2017 in June, with the full system update available by early October.

We don't know much about what to expect from macOS 10.13, including its nickname, but rumors continue to trickle in. Here's the latest!

When can I download previews of the next version of macOS?

Traditionally, Apple shows off a preview of its upcoming operating system during the opening keynote for the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), which takes place June 5-8 in 2017.

The first developer beta will likely be available that week, with a public beta launching shortly thereafter. The public beta is available for anyone to download, but be smart about it: If you only have a single Mac, make sure you create a partition to run beta software, or install on a secondary Mac you don't rely on for everyday use.

What kind of catchy new name will it have?

Apple has ditched the cat names for famous locations in California over the past few years; the company started with OS X Yosemite, highlighted a landmark inside the famous park with OS X El Capitan, and with the launch of macOS, broadened its range with Sierra. (See what I did there?)

Apple could continue its mountain theme, or the company could go in a completely different direction with the next version of macOS. A rumor from Pike's Universum in early April 2017 suggests that mountain and park names are out:

The next version of macOS won't use a mountain/park name anymore. Two names in the running. One starts with a Mmmm.

Apple copyrighted several M-related names in 2014, including Miramar, Monterey, Mojave, and Mammoth, so all are potential Californian contenders. Just saying, though, if Pike's Universum is wrong about the end of mountains, Mammoth is a pretty great name. It kind of rolls off the tongue, doesn't it? macOS Mammoth.

When will it officially launch?

Going off past launches, we can expect to see a new version of macOS sometime in the fall — usually September or October — and often (though not always) with new Mac hardware.