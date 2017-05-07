Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now available for the Switch!

Although not an entirely brand new game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe does bring a few new elements to gameplay that weren't available on the original Wii U title. Plus, all the DLC is included in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe without having to pay for it separately — though you still have to unlock all the goodies.

You have questions; we have the answers! Read on below to find out everything you need to know.

What's new in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

Although there are no new courses, karts, wheels, or gliders, there are a few minor differences to gameplay. One of the most notable changes is the new super drift boost, which allows you to take turns with blistering speeds!

What can I unlock?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comes with all the DLC, which includes all the different karts, wheels, and gliders; however, you'll still need to unlock them.

As you race in Grand Prix mode, you can collect coins, and if you collect enough coins throughout the four races, you'll be able to unlock an item.

How can I play multiplayer?

Mario Kart has long been a great game to play with friends — both locally and online — and with the Switch's unique portability, you can now play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in more ways than ever. You can have up to 4 friends play a split-screen local multiplayer, play online with up to 16 racers, and play with up to 8 players on a local network with multiple Switch consoles.

Does Mario Kart 8 Deluxe support Amiibo?

You bet it does! You can use amiibo to unlock special themed outfits your Mii can wear while racing. It's a nice way of standing out in a multiplayer race if you don't feel like using one of the infamous Nintendo characters, and it's great for showing off in local matches with other Switch users.

What else do you want to know?

Leave a comment below and let me know!