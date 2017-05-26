Microsoft's Mixer is a service for gamers, game streamers, and game enthusiasts alike!

Microsoft announced it has rebranded it's game streaming platform Beam to 'Mixer' as it sets to take on on Amazon's Twitch.tv. With a host of new features and some new mobile apps coming soon, Mixer hopes it be the next big thing when it comes to game streaming services.

Mixer Launch Party

According to Windows Central, today marks the beginning of a massive marketing push for Mixer. Microsoft is aiming to make Mixer the ultimate place to view E3 2017 coverage, with exclusive reveals and interviews, huge giveaways, and more. Mixer will also have its own booth at E3 in Los Angeles next month for the first time, introducing itself to the world as a standalone entity, rather than a simple Xbox Live feature.

Mixer is going to stream for six hours to celebrate the relaunch of the service starting at 11 am PT (2 pm EST/7 pm BST) and culminating in a special interactive firework display at around 9.30 pm PT (12.30 am EST/ 5:30 am BST).

Mixer App

The Mixer app is where you can go to watch streamers, follow your favorite streamers, and even interactive with them via chat and special interactive features like emotes. Plus, you can even support the streamers you like by tipping them or donating to their linked accounts if they have that set up. To use any of the interactive features, you'll need to log in to your account or create a new one throught Twitter or by using your Microsoft account.

Mixer Create App

Mixer Create is the service's take on live feed streaming. Users will be able to stream their camera directly to Mixer, similar to Twitter's Periscope or Facebook Live, broadcasting live across Xbox, the respective Mixer apps, and the Mixer website. Plus, Microsoft has promised that a big part of Mixer Create will be the ability to live stream your phone's screen, meaning you could show the entire world how well your hunt for a Dragonite in Pokémon GO is going.

No exact word on when the screen recording. streaming feature will launch, Microsoft has only said it's coming soon. Mixer Create is currently rolling out on iOS and Android today, and we will update the article with the download link as soon as it is available.

Microsoft's offcial launch video

If you're interested in the offcial annoucment from Microsoft, you can watch the short video below.

What more coverage?

If you want to know even more about Mixer, and the furte it holds for Xbox and Microsoft, our friends at Windows Central have all the analysis you'll need!

