Nintendo's latest console is a tablet, but it's also way more than that!

While there's certainly no shortage of people sitting on the edge of their couch or at their desk to play games, there's an increasing number of people out there more interested in playing whatever game they can bring with them. The rise of mobile gaming has everything to do with the increasing popularity of phones and tablets that have incredible gaming capabilities of their own, but that is far from a complete gaming experience. Mobile gaming doesn't usually focus on active multiplayer or expect every user to have a nice gamepad, so the games are slimmed down to make sure everyone can play.

Nintendo has been paying close attention to this trend, and their solution comes in two parts. The first step is introducing their content to phones in unique new ways, as we've seen recently with Super Mario Run. The second step is a game console that can travel with you just like a tablet, but offers the full gaming experience no matter where you are. It's called Nintendo Switch, and this is what we know so far!

Why is it called Switch?

Nintendo is basically releasing a console that can be used in three very different ways. You can put switch in a dock connected to your television, and with a controller play just like you would any other Nintendo console. You can also remove the tablet from its dock and switch to a mobile gamepad, with a controller called Joy-Con that splits in half and connects to either side like a giant portable GameBoy from the future. If you find yourself wanting to share Switch with someone for co-op gameplay or play against up to 8 other Switch players locally, you can flip out the kickstand on the back and switch the console into a tablet that can accept multiple controllers as individual players or play. The experience is completely up to you, and Nintendo seems to have made it very easy to switch based on your needs at the time.

Will this tablet be able to deliver good graphics?

Nintendo is promising a high quality gaming experience no matter where you are, but there's a bit of an asterisk above that sentence. Nintendo Switch in the dock will output to your television at 1080p at 60fps with no problem, and like the Wii U before it that consistent framerate on your television is something the company is very proud of. When you go to play on just the tablet without the dock, you may notice a difference in visual quality. The tablet part of Nintendo Switch is a 6.2-inch LCD with 720p resolution, which means it's not Full HD. While all of Nintendo's demonstrations show the screen looking great, you probably aren't going to want to split that screen to share with your friend.

Nintendo Switch is powered by NVidia's Tegra X1 processor, which has been used to deliver high quality modern graphics on the Shield Android TV as well as several other tablets. It's a capable processor on its own, but optimized by Nintendo for this platform will demonstrate just how capable it is. Nintendo promises 2.5-6 hours of gameplay when removed from the dock, depending on the game.

How does the controller work?

Nintendo's Joy-Con is designed to work with Switch in several unique ways. By default, Joy-Con looks like a slightly awkward gamepad. When you want to take the tablet out of the dock, the two halves of Joy-Con are separated from the gamepad holder and can be attached to the tablet. This makes the tablet itself one huge controller, vaguely reminiscent of a Sega Game Gear (yeah, I'm that old).

When the Joy-Con halves are separated from the tablet and the Gamepad holster, they gain several other abilities. Simple plugs can be connected to allow each half to act as a separate controller for local multiplayer gameplay, and each controller half features HD rumble and motion sensors for almost Wii-like actions. Nintendo has in mind a game called One Two Switch that uses the Joy-Con halves in a way that relies entirely on vibration and motion without looking at the display at all! Another live boxing game called ARMS will be available to help showcase how you can actively move and punch to translate that motion into Switch just by holding your Joy-Con halves.

The Joy-Con included with Switch will be the standard grey, but Nintendo plans to make several colors available at launch.

What about online gameplay?

Nintendo is positioning Switch to be the console you can bring with you to enjoy local gameplay with other Swicth owners, by allowing local mesh networking for up to 8 Switch players at once. If you'd rather not leave the house, Nintendo is promising online gameplay features at launch with Switch that is improved over what is currently available for the Wii U.

Unlike existing online features, Nintendo is making these online features free only until Fall 2017. After that, there will be a monthly fee associated with Switch online services. Nintendo hasn't gone into much detail yet, but expect more soon!

Will it be region free?

Yes! Nintendo originally planned to region-lock the console, but decided that it would benefit everyone if it were not. This means everyone will be able to take advantage of global releases of games, even ones you've imported from another country.

How do I get one?

Nintendo Switch is going to be available online and in brick and mortar retailers on March 3, 2017 for $299 in the US. This bundle includes the console tablet, Switch Dock, and Joy-Con gamepad. Accessories like the Pro Controller will be available at launch, but will not be included in the standard console bundle.

Nintendo is making pre-orders available for Switch available on January 21, unless you're able to get to one of Nintendo's special Switch Demo Events so you can pre-order in person!

We'll be updating this as more information comes in, so keep refreshing!