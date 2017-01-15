Did you preorder the Switch? Here are all the accessories you can get with it, too!

Nintendo's newest console, Switch will be available March 3 for $299. You can preorder it now (though it is in limited supply at most online locations). You can also get your hands on a plethora of official accessories for the Switch from Nintendo. Here's everything you can get right now.

Controllers

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller - $69.99

This game controller is more akin to a traditional one, like the Wii U controller, or even an Xbox or Playstation controller. If you prefer the ergonomics of this type of controller, set aside some additional funds.





Joy-Con Controller pair - $79.99

If the two included Joy-Con controllers are not enough, or if you want to mix-and-match colors, you can add a pair (or two) to your collection. Chose from a pair of gray, neon red, neon blue, or a combo of red and blue.

Individual Joy-Con controllers - $49.99

You don't have to get a two-pack of controllers if you only need one more (though it is a better deal to buy the pair). You can buy individual Joy-Cons for left or right (each controller has different features). They are available in gray, neon blue, or neon red.





Joy-Con Straps - $7.99

If you need more than the two included Joy-Con straps (for your additional Joy-Con controllers, for example), you can grab one for pretty cheap. They are available in gray, neon red, and neon blue, so you can mix-and-match with your controller colors.

Joy-Con Charging Grip - $29.99

If you think you're going to need two full game controllers to play with friends and family in your house, you can get a second Joy-Con charging Grip. You'll need two more Joy-Con controllers if you want to have a full set up. Or, you could just keep the second one as a backup.

Joy-Con Wheel 2-pack - $14.99

Prefer playing racing games with a steering wheel controller? You're in luck. Nintendo is selling a two-pack of steering wheel controller adapters for a super low price. Each wheel houses one of the Joy-Con controllers so you can use the gyroscope function to get the feeling of driving.





Docking

Nintendo Switch Dock Set - $89.99

Picture this: Your kids are spending the night with the cousins and they want to play their Switch games during their sleepover. Oh, but they don't have their own Switch! No problem. For a third of the price, you can bring a secondary dock to their house so everyone can join in the fun without having to buy the full system! The only problem is that the cousins won't be able to play without the tablet portion of the Switch. It just sits there, teasing them.





Additional accessories

Nintendos Switch AC Adapter - $29.99

I don't know about you, but I'm always losing my power adapters. It is so frustrating when you run out of juice with no way to power back up. If you get yourself a second AC adapter, you'll always have a spare, just in case.

Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector

Of course, no mobile Nintendo gaming system is complete without a handy carrying case. This one is specially designed to hold your mobile Switch tablet, controllers, plus a few peripherals, like game cards, cables, and such. It also has a screen protector to keep your touchscreen safe from scratches. There will definitely be lots of different carrying cases to choose from in the future, but this one will be available at launch.

Games

There will only be a handful of games available for Switch at launch, but here is a list of a few of the best games coming to Switch by the end of this year that you can preorder now.

By the way, if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can receive up to 20 percent off of most game titles when you preorder them. Just sayin'.





Legend of Zelda; Breath of the Wild - $59.99

Legend of Zelda; BOTW is actually the one game on this list that will be available at launch, so I highly recommend preordering it if you want to get the most out of your Switch on day-one.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - $59.99

The newest addition to the Mario Kart racing series will be available later this year. So, you'll have to to wait for this one, but you can preorder it now if you want to make sure it arrives at your door on day-one.

FIFA - $59.99

EA Games is bringing its most popular title to the Nintendo Switch. The company never released a FIFA title on the Wii U, but apparently, the Switch has caught the game distributor's attention. Later this year, you'll be able to play as your favorite International football team against your opponents with online multiplayer thanks to Nintendo Online Services.

Splatoon 2 - $59.99

Possibly the most talked about game to be announced for Switch is the follow up to the popular ink-ball PVP game, Splatoon. Players will be able to compete in four-against-four team ups in local wi-fi or online multiplayer. It'll be ready by summer of 2017, so you might as well preorder it now.

Super Mario Odyssey - $59.99

This is probably the title I'm most excited about. It's Nintendo's newest Mario title, which puts everyone's favorite plumber into a sandbox style open world with large, explorable levels. Mario has these little eyes on top of his hat that, supposedly, bring it to life. From the trailers, it looks like you'll be able to toss the hat out and use it as a platform to jump across wide gaps, or even take down enemies with it. This one is scheduled for a "holiday 2017" release, which presumably means around Christmas time. #want

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $59.99

The tried and true fan favorite, Skyrim, is coming to Switch. This will be the first time that Bethesda's flagship title will be available as a mobile game. If you've ever wanted to take your Skyrim on the road with you, you'll be able to soon enough. The release date wasn't mentioned, but it will be out sometime this year.

Bookmark this page as we'll be adding to it the more we learn about accessories that will be available for Nintendos' switch