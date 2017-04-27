Exclusive Sean Combs documentary coming to Apple Music in June

Sean Combs, also known as Puff Daddy, will be debuting his new documentary exclusively on Apple Music. Titled Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story, the documentary follows the rise of Combs and Bad Boy Records in the 1990s and the issues faced last year when assembling the Bad Boy 20th anniversary reunion shows. The film will be made available to Apple Music subscribers on June 25.

From Billboard:

"I went to the [Bad Boy Reuion] concert and thought it was incredible," Jimmy Iovine, Apple Music chairman and CEO, tells Billboard. "I think Puff and Bad Boy's story is incredible and one that a lot of people can relate to in any genre or in any business. His story is powerful. He really overcame a lot to get to where he's at today and the documentary shows that."

This rights acquisition reflects Apple's continuing efforts to offer a distinct video experience that compliments its streaming music service. In a recent interview, Jimmy Iovine talked about his ambitions for Apple Music's video catalog, and while he has broader plans for the future, music-related video remains his primary focus for now.