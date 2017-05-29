Ask not what leadership can do for you. Ask what you can do with leadership.

To celebrate the occasion of the centennial of his birth, Apple is partnering with the JFK Library and the JFK Library Foundation to honor the legacy of President John F. Kennedy, his leadership, and his inspiration.

They've collected together, and in some instances digitized for the first time, a variety of resources for students, teachers, and anyone and everyone who wants to learn, discover, and experience the life and lessons of JFK.

There's a new portal on Apple.com:

At Apple, we share the same vision of leadership through service, courage, innovation, and inclusion that guided John F. Kennedy's presidency. Together with the JFK Library, we've curated a collection of learning materials and activities to help commemorate his centennial year and inspire the next generation of leaders.

Included on the page are links to speeches, books, libraries, and an international photo gallery.