Ask not what leadership can do for you. Ask what you can do with leadership.
To celebrate the occasion of the centennial of his birth, Apple is partnering with the JFK Library and the JFK Library Foundation to honor the legacy of President John F. Kennedy, his leadership, and his inspiration.
They've collected together, and in some instances digitized for the first time, a variety of resources for students, teachers, and anyone and everyone who wants to learn, discover, and experience the life and lessons of JFK.
There's a new portal on Apple.com:
At Apple, we share the same vision of leadership through service, courage, innovation, and inclusion that guided John F. Kennedy's presidency. Together with the JFK Library, we've curated a collection of learning materials and activities to help commemorate his centennial year and inspire the next generation of leaders.
Included on the page are links to speeches, books, libraries, and an international photo gallery.
There's also a new set of resources on iTunes:
In honor of his centennial year, we're celebrating President John F. Kennedy's legacy of leadership — and his vision of service, courage, innovation, and inclusion.
There are apps, books, podcasts, courses, movies, TV shows, and music for you to browse, download, and buy.
JFK was before my time but, as someone born outside North America, I grew up hearing everyone around me talking about the spirit of hope he projected to the rest of the world. He encouraged people to look not only to the stars but to each other, and to want to be more than we could be alone.
Kudos to Apple for sharing that legacy. May the spirit be shared as well.
