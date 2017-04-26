What is FaceApp, why is it popular, and how do I use it? Here's everything you need to know!

If you've been on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or any other internet service that lets you share photos, you may have seen the name FaceApp … or at least saw some creepy photos of people morphed into younger and older versions of themselves.

If you'd like to learn more about FaceApp, follow along to (hopefully) have your questions answered!

First thing's first: What is FaceApp?

FaceApp is a photo-morphing app that uses what it calls artificial intelligence and neural face transformations to make creepy, hilarious, weird, and sometimes fascinating alterations to faces. The app can use photos from your library or you can snap a photo within the app. If you've got a huge photo library, you'll like this: The app can scan your photo library and pull out only the photos that feature faces.

FaceApp is a little like Prisma in that it uses server-side technologies to process your photos and add its creepy-cool filters; that means photos you filter in the app are uploaded to FaceApp's servers.

Got it. So what kind of "neural face transformations" can it do?

Oh, you mean what filters does it have? FaceApp can change your face with the following filters:

😀 Smile & 😀 Smile 2 : This filter will add a smile to the face in the photo.

& 😀 : This filter will add a smile to the face in the photo. 👶 Young : This filter will make the face younger.

: This filter will make the face younger. 👴 Old : This filter will make the face older.

: This filter will make the face older. 👩 Female : This filter will give the face female features.

: This filter will give the face female features. 👦 Male: This filter will give the face male features.

I figured you might want to know what some of these filters look like, so I went ahead and asked the iMore team to submit their photos for FaceApp'ing! 😈

OK, that looks hilarious. How do I use the app?

It's actually pretty simple, really! Here are some step-by-step instructions to help you get started using the app.

How to take a photo and filter it with FaceApp

Launch FaceApp. You'll see a live view of your camera with a head-shaped overlay. The overlay disappears when the app detects a face. Position your face within the overlay. When you've got the framing just right, tap the shutter button. FaceApp will immediately begin to process the photo. When processing is complete, swipe through the filters and choose one. FaceApp will immediately begin to apply the filter. Tap the save button (looks like an arrow pointing downward toward a line) or tap any of the share icons to share your new creation.

How to filter a photo from your photo library with FaceApp

Launch FaceApp. Place your finger on the photos at the bottom of the screen and *swipe upward** to bring up your photo library. Tap to choose a photo. FaceApp will immediately begin to process the photo. When processing is complete, swipe through the filters and choose one. FaceApp will immediately begin to apply the filter. Tap the save button (looks like an arrow pointing downward toward a line) or tap any of the share icons to share your new creation.

Thanks for the help. How much does FaceApp cost?

FaceApp is a free app with a single in-app purchase. Here's what you get if you pay the $3.99:

Ad-free : You won't see anymore ads as you're using the app.

: You won't see anymore ads as you're using the app. No watermarks : You have the option to remove the FaceApp watermark.

: You have the option to remove the FaceApp watermark. Face selection : In photos with multiple faces, you can choose which face gets FaceApp'd.

: In photos with multiple faces, you can choose which face gets FaceApp'd. Priority photo processing: Server-side processing can be slow when a lot of people are using the app. The $3.99 purchase gets you a "dedicated server cluster for faster photo processing." In other words, your photos get VIP treatment when they're sent off to be processed.

Awesome! Can't wait to make freaky photos. Anything else I should know?

Yep! You can also use the app to make GIFs that switch between the filters and collages. Instead of swiping left to see the filters, just swipe right to see the presentation options! GIF, of course, makes an animated GIF; Duo makes a two-up photo collage; Collage makes a four-up photo collage.

Also, remember how I mentioned FaceApp uploads your photos to its servers in order to transform them? If you're curious how FaceApp collects, stores, and uses your data, you can read the privacy policy on its site.

Other questions?

Did I miss any questions you're dying to have answered? Let me know in the comments below or over on Twitter and we'll get it handled! Happy FaceApp'ing.