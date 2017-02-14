Facebook's Apple TV app puts your friend's antics on your big screen.

Facebook is preparing an app for the Apple TV, as well as other set-top boxes and smart TVs. The app will be focused on video, so you won't be scrolling through your feed on the big screen. You will, however, be able to watch the videos your friends post, along with Facebook Live content and more.

From Facebook:

With the app, you can watch videos shared by friends or Pages you follow, top live videos from around the world, and recommended videos based on your interests. You can also catch up on videos you've saved to watch later, as well as revisit videos you've watched, shared or uploaded.

Facebook hasn't given a release date for the app, saying only that it will arrive "soon."

The company announced the app alongside some updates it's making for videos in its mobile app. These changes include automatically playing videos with sound rather than silently when you scroll to them in your News Feed, the ability to keep a video playing while you scroll, and enhancements for vertical videos.