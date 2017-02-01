Fantastical is an Apple Design Award-winning calendar app that compiles all of your calendars into a one-stop shop, where you can create calendar events by simply typing sentences like "Marvel movie marathon with Rene on Tuesday at 8 p.m."

Version 2.8 of Fantastical has been released, and it features some major upgrades to bring the app into the current iPhone fold. Among other features are the new iMessage stickers, which feature cute little calendars that can let your friends know if you're going to be late or just let someone know you love them with a calendar with pulsating hearts for eyes.

Says Flexibits co-founder, Michael Simmons, "We're really happy about iMessage stickers. They are a fun and friendly way to let someone know you're running late or even propose a dinner date." And who wouldn't be happy about more iMessage stickers packs? Bring 'em on!

Rich notifications are also available now, so you can see more details and do more from your Lock screen or without having to go into the app. There's also haptic feedback for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users to make things that much more visceral and intuitive.

If you're a Fantastical user, then things just got a whole lot more awesome for you, and if you're not, there's never been a better time to adopt the app as your one, true calendar app.

Here's all the features and tenets that come with version 2.8:

Fantastical now requires iOS 10

Stickers! Express yourself in iMessage with Fantastical's sticker pack

Rich notifications let you quickly see more details about upcoming events and reminders

New haptic feedback on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

Improved support for Dynamic Type

Improved reliability of Apple Watch app

Various fixes and improvements

If you have a busy life and need help keeping track of everything you do, Fantastical can be a quick and intuitive way to sort everything and make sure it all stays in order.