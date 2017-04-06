Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with some exclusive savings on great HomeKit accessories!

The idea of being able to control various outlets, light sockets and light switches around your house from a single app is awesome, right? Apple has been working towards that vision since its announcement of HomeKit. Part of the problem is that some of the accessories needed are expensive, but our friends at Thrifter have partnered with Kokogeek to make them more affordable.

Whether you are looking to start turning your home into a smart one, or want to grow the setup you already have, you'll want to check these deals out. From a smart plug that controls your coffee pot to a smart socket or light switch to help you control your lights, these discounts allow you to buy more of them to fill your house with.

While this may not be a brand you are familiar with, that doesn't mean you have to worry about the security or quality of them. Remember, with HomeKit:

After you perform an initial setup process, Apple's HomeKit framework securely communicates with the accessory to bring you updates in-app and over Siri about the room's temperature, humidity, air quality, and more.

Once you get started with HomeKit accessories in your house you'll want them everywhere, so be sure to grab a few of these while they are available at the lower prices, you won't regret it later!

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!