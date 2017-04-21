Finally: Offline podcasts are available on Apple Watch, thanks to Overcast

Up to now, you couldn't transfer offline podcasts to your Apple Watch to listen later when you were without a connection. Now, App Advice reports that the latest Overcast update lets you send podcasts to your Apple Watch with just a tap of a button after you've downloaded episodes to your iPhone.
Here's how to transfer episodes to your Apple Watch:
- Launch Overcast from your iPhone's Home screen.
- Find the downloaded episode you want to transfer.
- Tap the Queue menu button (looks like ⁺≡).
- Tap Send to Watch.
It's that simple. Pending transfers will appear on the Downloads screen. It may take a minute or two for the episode to hit your watch, so just be patient.
App Advice's Bryan M. Wolfe noticed a bit of a quirk in that your play state doesn't sync back to your iPhone, so you can't pick up where you left off as seamlessly, but future Overcast updates will probably fix that.
This update is on the heels of Apple's rebranding of the Podcasts app as "Apple Podcasts", which still can't transfer offline podcast episodes to Apple Watch. Whether this means updates (like offline Apple Watch capabilities) are coming to the app itself or not, who knows.
I use Overcast and have Apple Watch. I never realized transferring podcasts to the watch was such a wanted feature. I can't think of anyone who actually listens to their podcasts on their watch.
lol You make it sound silly, like you're going to use the watch speaker to blurt out the podcast (I don't actually know if this is possible?). But think about it this way: if you have bluetooth headphones and an Apple Watch, you can pair your headphones to the watch, transfer podcasts to the watch, then go for a run outside without your phone - while listening to the podcasts.
It makes perfect sense.
Hallelujah!!! Best. Update. Ever. One more reason to leave the phone behind on a walk or run!