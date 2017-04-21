Finally: Offline podcasts are available on Apple Watch, thanks to Overcast

Up to now, you couldn't transfer offline podcasts to your Apple Watch to listen later when you were without a connection. Now, App Advice reports that the latest Overcast update lets you send podcasts to your Apple Watch with just a tap of a button after you've downloaded episodes to your iPhone.

Here's how to transfer episodes to your Apple Watch:

Launch Overcast from your iPhone's Home screen. Find the downloaded episode you want to transfer. Tap the Queue menu button (looks like ⁺≡). Tap Send to Watch.

It's that simple. Pending transfers will appear on the Downloads screen. It may take a minute or two for the episode to hit your watch, so just be patient.

App Advice's Bryan M. Wolfe noticed a bit of a quirk in that your play state doesn't sync back to your iPhone, so you can't pick up where you left off as seamlessly, but future Overcast updates will probably fix that.

This update is on the heels of Apple's rebranding of the Podcasts app as "Apple Podcasts", which still can't transfer offline podcast episodes to Apple Watch. Whether this means updates (like offline Apple Watch capabilities) are coming to the app itself or not, who knows.