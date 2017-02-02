Nintendo's next big franchise game is now available on iOS. Get ready to battle!

If you've been anticipating the launch of Nintendo's free-to-play turn-based RPG Fire Emblem Heroes, your wait is over – at least for those of you in the UK. The game is now live in the UK App Store, as well as Japan and Australia, which means it will be rolling out across the rest of the world over the next few hours and across the world.

Fire Emblem Heroes is based on the Fire Emblem franchise but was made specifically for mobile. Players can summon heroes, develop skill sets, and fight against baddies in turn-based combat not entirely unlike the franchise's console games.

From the app summary:

Fight battles customized for touch screens and on-the-go gameplay. Summon characters from across the Fire Emblem universe. Develop your Heroes' skills, and take them to new heights. This is your adventure—a Fire Emblem that's like nothing you've seen before!

This application is free to download and offers some optional in-app purchases.

An epic quest

A world with two kingdoms: the Emblian Empire, which wishes to rule all worlds, and the Askran Kingdom, which stands in its way.

You are a summoner with the special ability to call upon legendary Heroes from different Fire Emblem worlds. In order to save the Kingdom of Askr from destruction, join the Order of Heroes and face a never-ending challenge.

Intense battles

Take part in strategic turn-based battles streamlined for on-the-go play with maps that fit in the palm of your hand! You'll need to think hard about the advantages and disadvantages of each Hero's weapon—and even evaluate the map itself as you battle. Lead your army with easy touch and drag controls, including the ability to attack by simply swiping an ally over an enemy.

Original characters meet legendary Heroes

The game features numerous Hero characters from the Fire Emblem series and a few brand-new Heroes created by artist Yusuke Kozaki, known for his work on Fire Emblem Awakening and Fire Emblem Fates. Some Heroes will fight at your side as allies, while others may stand in your way as fierce enemies to be defeated and added to your army.

Many modes let you play again and again

In addition to the main story, there are many other modes where you can strengthen your allies, compete against other players, and more. Also, free and timely updates will continue to add new Hero characters, content, and other surprises to keep you engrossed with hours of additional gameplay.

Story Maps: The story brings together new Hero characters along with familiar faces from the Fire Emblem series. Lead your army to victory to save the Kingdom of Askr.

Training Tower: Engage in battle scenarios of varying difficulty that you can play over and over to earn rewards and experience (EXP) for your allies. Each time you take on these maps, the enemies and terrain change to offer a new challenge.

Arena Duels: Fight against your rivals around the world. Your high score and ranking will determine your rewards—items that can increase your Heroes' abilities.

Hero Battles: Under Special Maps, discover various battle scenarios that are available for a limited time. Defeat the Heroes who oppose you to convince them to join you as an ally.

Battle together with your favorite Heroes, watch them grow, and enjoy an all-new adventure that opens up a path to the future.

[What is Fire Emblem?] The long-running hit Fire Emblem series comprises strategy/role-playing games with deep tactical elements and depth that increases with every move you make. As you progress through the story, you will meet and bid farewell to many allies.