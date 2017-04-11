the four-year- old mac pro is fine. it still says "pro" on the box! uhhhi hate apple for their neglect of pro users! doomed!maybe ill build a hackintosh. lifes simpler if i can't update my operating system!there will never, ever be another desktop mac or apple monitor. hold me, my darling 2005 cinema display.theyre making... a new mac pro?! i can live with my old cheesegrater for another year!

