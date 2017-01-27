Get the upper hand on Snapchat's one-handed zoom!

While the zoom is used sparingly in Hollywood movies to convey drama, fear, and tension, the zoom on Snapchat is used to convey ridiculousness, creepiness, and hilarity. So how does this earth-shattering zoom change your life for the better? Let us tell you, Snapchat addicts. Check out our video or read on for five ways to use Snapchat's one-handed zoom!

1. Creep on friends easier

Who hasn't taken an unflattering Snap of a friend or coworker when they were least expecting it? Now you can do it sneakier and smoother with Snapchat's one-handed zoom!

2. Use your free hand for all the activities

Eat a cupcake, save a life, ride a scooter and more with your free hand. The possibilities for extra activities are endless (the only limitation is your imaaaaaagination).

3. Make your selfie videos even more uncomfortable

Sure, you could pull a Kylie Jenner and take a boring selfie Snapchat video for your millions of followers to see, or you could spice things up with an uncomfortable zoom! Show your followers what it's like to get up-close and personal with your beautiful face.

4. Smoothly zoom in on everything (no more awkward tapping!)

One benefit about the one-handed zoom is that there's no need for any more awkward tapping! Simply tap the recording button, and with your finger still touching the screen, hold and slide back and forth for an effortless zoom.

5. Create the best dramatic snaps you can

Turn your snapchat story into a drama that would rival 1920s detective movies, James Bond films, or dramatic horror scenes – get creative!

What will you use your one-handed zoom powers for?

Let us know what amazing things you can accomplish now that Snapchat lets you zoom with one hand!