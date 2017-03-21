How do you enter Kaomoji emoticons on your iPhone or iPad? With this hidden keyboard!

Emoji are great. Emoji are gorgeous. Emoji are... everywhere. That's why there's still something to be said for good, old-fashioned text-based emoticons. Especially when they're actually Kaomoji, which are basically the Emoji of emoticons. Or something. Whatever. They're totally awesome and here's how to get them on the QuickType keyboard of your iPhone or iPad:

How to turn on the Kaomoji keyboard on iPhone or iPad:

Before you can start using Kaomoji, you need to enable the Kana keyboard:

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap on General. Tap on Keyboard. Tap on Keyboards. Tap on Add New Keyboard. Tap on Japanese. Tap on Kana. Tap on Done.

How to use Kaomoji on iPhone and iPad

Once you have the keyboard enabled, Kaomoji are easy to use:

Touch and hold on the Next Keyboard button (or tap it to cycle). Tap on the Japanese Kana Keyboard option. Tap on the Kaomoiji key, bottom third from left. Tap on the Kaomoji you want to enter.

Any Kaomoji questions?

If you have any questions about using Kaomoji or keyboards in general, drop them in the comments below!