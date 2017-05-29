Esin Terzioglu, formerly VP of engineering at Qualcomm, has taken a new gig leading Wireless in Apple's system-on-a-chip (SoC) group.

Terzioglu announced the move on LinkedIn:

After an amazing ~8 years at Qualcomm, it is time for me to move on to my next adventure. It has been my honor and privilege to have worked with so many talented and dedicated individuals at Qualcomm where we accomplished great feats as a team (10nm bring up was a doozy and the team did an amazing job bringing the first product to market!!!). I feel privileged for the opportunity to continue my career at Apple.

Apple hires QCOM VP to continue to build its SOCs in-house.



Great hire for @Apple & a loss for @Qualcommhttps://t.co/MfR1JAUgbj pic.twitter.com/lonjWzatOW — Neil Shah (@neiltwitz) May 28, 2017

Daniel Eran Dilger, writing for Apple Insider:

Apple has hired Qualcomm Engineering VP Esin Terzioglu as a wireless "System on a Chip" lead, offering additional evidence that the company may plan to expand its internal chip development into Broadband Processors working as mobile modems.

There's been a lot of speculation about Apple and modems in general lately given the mix of Qualcomm and Intel chips used in iPhone 7 and Apple's ongoing patent dispute with Qualcomm.

Whether or not Apple rolls out its own modems, and how soon, we'll have to wait and see. Like I keep saying, though A-series, M-series, S-series, T-series, W-series — there's still has a ton of letters left in Apple's silicon alphabet.