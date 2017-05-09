Let me explain what I want to see from watchOS 4. No, there is too much. Let me sum up!
It's hard to believe we're already approaching watchOS 4. In just about a month, Apple will host WWDC 2017 in San Jose, California, and unveil what's next for the Watch. The teams have been hard are work on it since just after the last version shipped, so it's a little late for wish lists. But, it's never to late to sum everything up that I'd like to see and get a jumpstart on June!
Here's my short list.
1. Ambient time — so Apple Watch actually works as a watch
I love my Apple Watch dearly but one of the biggest ways it still falls down hard is... as a watch. When I glance at a traditional watch, at any point, from any angle, I can still see the time. When I glance at my Apple Watch, unless I rotate or lift it sharply, mostly all I see is a blank screen. And so, instead of being all cool and casual, it's wicked obvious I'm looking.
With watchOS 3, Apple spent some of Watch's RAM and power budget to provide quick-launching apps. With watch OS 4, I'd love to see Apple spend some of that budget on ambient time instead. Subtle, low-power, always-on time that we could check without looking so much like we're checking.
2. A carefully curated watch face store, because Superman
Hey, iOS 10 gave us stickers, right? The odds of Apple opening up an Android Wear-style bazaar, where anything and everything can be uploaded, copyright be damned, is somewhere between zero and nil. But, the odds of Apple providing templates so everything from classic characters to the latest movies could have watch faces all their own?
The way Apples handling faces now can't scale. Adding Donald Duck or Wonder Woman as one-offs just isn't workable. Instead, imagine a few Watch face templates that can take special animated images, and those images are available from within the Watch app much like stickers are available in the iMessage app. A FaceKit, so to speak, for watchOS 4.
3. Proactive complications and dynamic watch faces
A couple of years ago, Apple started making Siri proactive. Instead of waiting for us to ask for stuff, Siri would start offering it up when time, location, and past behavioral patterns indicated we might want it. It's great, and would be even better on Watch.
For faces with the large complication, it would be easier — the smaller ones a bit trickier. But, imagine workouts didn't permanently take up a scarce and valuable complication slot, it simply appeared just before the times you most often worked out, or if a tap to message complication showed up when you usually signaled your significant other you were on your way home, or if you suddenly saw the Reminders complication just when you parked at the supermarket and needed your list.
I wouldn't want all complications popping in and out all the time, because that's the path to madness. Just let me pick a complication slot or two as "proactive" and then have at it.
4. Watch Apps, take 2 (or, let extensions be extensions)
When you have the most successful app platform in history, everything looks like an app. So, it's little wonder Apple Watch tried to mimic the iPhone and iPad model. But, a device that's meant for brief, frequent, important interactions may not have been the best fit for traditional binary app blobs.
Notifications work great. So do complications. Apple nailed that with the original watchOS. Who needs a Clock app when you can access a timer or stopwatch from the watch face or via Siri? That's the post-app, functionality-set-free approach I hope we see more of in watchOS 4 and beyond.
Your watchOS 4 wish-list?
There's a lot more I'd like to see in watchOS 4, including Notes, Voice Recorder, Podcasts, and News extensions so I can get down and retrieve important bits of information on the go; trusted object for multi-factor authentication; leaderboard for activity sharing friends, and more. But, this is about you now, not me. As we head towards WWDC 2017, what's top of your Apple Watch wish-list?
Reader comments
Four ways Apple could make watchOS 4 even cooler and more convenient
I'd love to be able to flip-flop the way the app switching and watch face switching works. I like how on Android Wear you can swipe through different screens without pressing any button. Additionally, I don't switch watch faces all that often so that would be a decent use of the side button.
The second thing I would really like is in Workouts to have the side button start and stop an activity. When you're tired from a hard run the last thing you want to do is mess with a touchscreen to stop the activity. I know first world problems. Oh and automatic lock during activity because sweat will sometimes trigger taps on the touchscreen.
Good thoughts. Good point on the workouts. I know sometimes when I finish a swim that swiping on the screen can get finicky.
Yes, that's even more of an issue in water!
Please, add a baked in sleep tracker......
Thanks,
Yes!
I'd love to have native sleep tracking. Sleep+ did (does?) a great job, but it hasn't worked for me since an update in January.
I wanted native sleep tracking until I tried AutoSleep. Absolutely the best way to track sleep. I have tried others and this is the only app that does as well as my FitBit did.
I lied, the app is called Pillow, not Sleep + :)
I wholeheartedly second this list! Items #1 and #2 are the really big ones for me. I would love to have ambient time and a NY Islanders logo on the face (then it would be the smartwatch version of my old watch)!
I'd hope they could make the things that Apple Watch is good at, even faster.
-Getting driving/walking directions through the watch can sometimes take up to a minute, when it should be as fast as on the phone.
-Setting reminders now is actually as quick as on the phone
-Sleep tracking
-Alarm that wakes you up based on your sleep cycle
Custom sound notifications!!!! Every text and alert is almost the same. DING! Custom ringers. Since my iPhone no longer rings or dings I want my Apple Watch to duplicate the sounds my iPhone used to make.
(And sleep analysis would be nice)
I'd like to see proactive watch faces. I like certain watch faces when driving, at work, at home etc. Something we can setup based on GPS and time of day.
I'd like to see my current cell reception on the Apple Watch.
I would love to actually use the answer feature. When i click to answer a call, it spins and spins and the call goes to voice mail before it picks up. The whole watch seems groggy. I guess faster response time in general would be nice.
1. Better notifications. Ringtones that mirror the settings on my phone, so my custom message tone is the same on my watch. The ability to set sound on or off, haptics on or off, per application.
2. Complications that just display info. I don't want to be taken to the weather app if I tap it accidentally, I just want the info on the watch face. I'll open apps deliberately from the dock or home screen if I want to launch an app.
3. Yeah, I'd love an always on time display, somehow, even if it's low brightness.