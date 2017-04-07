How do you take the perfect selfie? Adobe Sensei might have the answer!

When you think of Adobe, the first thing that probably pops into your mind is Photoshop, the company's long-running and bestselling photography editing app. The company is now tackling the Next Big Thing in photography: The selfie.

No, this isn't a delayed April Fools joke: On Thursday, Adobe shared a video of its Adobe Sensei prototype in action. The tech essentially allows users to edit and tweak self-portraits to ultimate perfection by changing face angles, depth of field, and so, so much more.

So what exactly is Adobe Sensei?

Great portrait photography requires the right perspective, equipment, and editing expertise. But what happens when we tap into the power of artificial intelligence and deep learning to transform bad portrait shots into good ones - all on a smartphone? By combining perspective effect editing, automatic, software-only photo masking, and photo style transfer technology, we're able to transform a typical selfie into a flattering portrait with a pleasing depth-of-field effect that can also replicate the style of another portrait photo.

Okay, cool… So it's like, an app?

To be honest, it's not clear what Sensei is yet: The technology that's showcased in the video isn't actually available to consumers. All we know is that it aims to make your selfies better, and that it's a "peek into the future potential of mobile portrait photography".

When will it be available?

Whenever Adobe decides to release it, either as a standalone app or as part of its larger Creative Cloud suite. That said, because it's a prototype, we don't know when that might be.

What do you think of Adobe Sensei?

Do you think you'll be downloading and playing with Adobe Sensei once it comes out? Or do you think this is another selfie-centric flash in the pan?

Let us know what your comments and thoughts are down below!