Build your city, increase your resources, and bolster your armies!

Game of War: Fire Age an extremely popular real-time strategy game developed by Machine Zone Inc. and has been both a critical and commercial success. There's a good chance you have probably seen a few TV commercials — specifically the ones starring Kate Upton — during super popular events like the Super Bowl.

If you've finally succumbed to the hype for Game of War: Fire Age, or just learned of it's existence, here's everything you need to know to dive into the game!

The Objective

Game of War: Fire Age focuses primarily on building the biggest, richest, and baddest city. You'll start the game with only a few buildings, but quickly be able to build more and expand your city.

Growing your city does lead to some problems. As you build more structures and train more infantry, your ancient metropolis will need more resources to keep up with the demand. You get more resources by building specific buildings, which I'll touch on a little bit later.

Resources

There are five major resources that you'll need to produce and use to progress through the game -- stone, wood, ore, food, and silver. To build or upgrade most buildings your need Stone, wood, ore, and silver, while training troops typically only costs food and silver.

Buildings that provide resources

As the needs of your city grow, you'll need to increase your production rate of the five major resources, and you can do that by building or upgrade these buildings.

Quarry: Building or upgrade quarries will increase your stone production.

Logging Camp: Building or upgrading logging camps will increase your wood production.

Mine: Building or upgrading Mines will increase your ore production.

Farm: Building or upgrading farms will increase your food production.

Villa: Building or upgrading villas will increase your silver production.

If you do find yourself strapped for resources and you can't build more production buildings, you can always dismiss troops or deconstruct some buildings to save on your upkeep costs.

Wait Times

Everything in Game of War: Fire Age happens in real-time, which means every minute in the game is a minute in the real world time. This is important to know because almost every action you take in the game takes time.

Building structures, upgrading buildings, training troops, and researching new talents all take time and lots of it. Plenty of bigger projects can take up to several hours to complete.

You can shorten wait times with items known as Speed Boosts, which take away time off the countdown on whichever project you want. Other than the handful of Speed Boosts that you receive at the beginning of the new game for free, the best way to acquire more is by paying real money for them.

Your Hero

What would an ancient city be without a king or a queen? Your hero is the ruler of your city and will level up as you complete quests.

As the hero levels up, you will gain skill points to teach your hero skills. Skills help you out in a variety of ways by increasing your resource production, reducing wait times for buildings, lowering the cost of training troops, and a plethora of other useful abilities.

Quests

A big part of Game of War: Fire Age is leveling up your hero. You earn experience points for your hero by completing quests.

You complete quests by doing various tasks such as building or upgrading certain structures, training certain troops, increasing your resource production and more! Check the quests tab often and make sure you are always working towards a goal.

Premium Currency

There is one premium currency in Game of War: Fire Age and that is gold. Gold will let you skip wait times for building projects, training troops, and researching new talents.

Gold is extremely hard to come by without purchasing it, so try to make the amount you get at the beginning of the game last you for as long as you can.

Tutorial and Help

Game of War: Fire Age is a slightly complicated game. Gamers who are used to playing other real-time strategy games such as StarCraft or Civilization will probably have a better handle on things than someone who hasn't.

While the in-game tutorial isn't the best at explaining exactly what to do in the game, Game of War: Fire Age has great "How to Play" guide in the "more" tab along the bottom of your screen. This guide will explain everything about the game in great detail, so if you're ever confused, I highly recommend checking it out.

What more do you want to know?

Just getting started in Game of War: Fire Age? Let us know what else you'd like to know in the comments!