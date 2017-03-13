Winter is Coming to Apple's Carpool Karaoke.

The Apple Music-exclusive series Carpool Karaoke is getting a couple of Westerosi participants in an upcoming episode. Appearing at the South By Southwest (SXSW) festival, Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) have announced that they will be shooting an episode of the show.

The announcement was made via the Carpool Karaoke Twitter account:

It's unknown just when the episode starring Turner and Williams would air.

Carpool Karaoke doesn't yet have a formal release date, but the first season will consist of 16 episodes, with a different host and guest on each show. The first season lineup includes John Legend, Alicia Keys, Will Smith, Ariana Grande, and the creator of the original Late Late Show segment, James Corden.