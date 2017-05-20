Become a war champion with these great tips, tricks, and cheats!

Game of War: Fire Age is a complex real-time strategy game that has a lot of players that have been playing the game for years. If you're just starting out, the game can be a little confusing. Relax. I'm here to help you out by giving you the lowdown on the best tips and tricks to make your city into the thriving metropolis I know it can be!

Make use of your peace shield

When you start a new game, you begin with a peace shield around your city, meaning other players cannot attack you. You need to make use of this time by playing as much as possible!

Build new buildings, upgrade structure as much as possible, train lots of troops, and farm a lot of resources. This will give you a much better head start when enemies come to attack when your peace shield is down.

Always be building, researching, and training troops.

Everything in Game of War: Fire Age happens in real time, which means there's no time to hesitate. Unless you spend real money to buy extra slots, you'll only be able to build or upgrade one building, research one technology, and train one set of troops at any given time.

Make sure you're always working on one of each type, so you can maximize your output.

Upgrade all your resource-producing buildings to level 3 right away

Resources are everything in Game of War: Fire Age, and you need a lot of them, especially when it comes to building and upgrading later in the game.

When you first start out, build two of every resource-producing building (farms, quarries, mines, etc.) and then upgrade them all instantly to level 3. This will only cost you one gold per building, and I know gold is precious, but this will really help you solidify your resource pool early on.

Occupy resource fields

Speaking of resources, you're going to want to collect as many as you can from unoccupied resource fields in the world map. The higher the level of the resource building, the more resources you can pick up from that location, but the time it takes you to gather those resources will also increase.

Make sure you have a decent amount of troops before setting out in case you get attacked. As a good rule of thumb, try to occupy the closest resource fields to you first to ensure the highest success rate.

Build lots of hospitals

It wouldn't be called Game of War without casualties, and you're going to need to heal up your troops after you get attacked. Hospitals are crucial to getting your defences up and running again after suffering an enemy strike.

Build lots of hospitals, more than you think you may need, and you'll find yourself in better shape more quickly after another player has waged war on you.

Complete quests as quickly as possible

This is a no-brainer but critically important to success in Game of War: Fire Age. You need to complete quests as quickly as you can. At the beginning of the game, it's easy; practically every new building you build or talent you research will complete a quest. However, as you progress further in the game, you'll notice quests become a lot harder to complete, but that also means the rewards are greater!

Completing quests not only gives you helpful items —like speed boosts and peace shields — but it also gives your hero more experience, meaning you can unlock useful hero abilities to produce resources faster or increase your armies' attack power.

Do you have any tips?

Let me know in the comments below!