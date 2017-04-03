Popular cross-platform benchmarking tool, Geekbench, has added something iOS number chasers will be most pleased about. With the latest version, 4.1 if you're counting, Geekbench has added support for Metal, meaning you can now run a proper compute benchmark for the GPU in your iPhone or iPad.

Geekbench 4.1 introduces support for Metal in the Compute Benchmark. While Geekbench 4.0 introduced the Compute Benchmark, it did not support Metal meaning you could not use it to benchmark iOS devices. Now, with the addition of Metal support, you can benchmark the compute performance of the GPU in your iOS device.

To celebrate the launch, Geekbench 4 has gone free in the App Store, but only until April 10. So act fast if you want this bargain!

Download Geekbench 4 from the App Store

The update to Geekbench 4.1 is cross-platform, and the macOS version also has some important changes under the hood.

Geekbench 4.1 also includes a number of changes and improvements to the CPU and GPU workloads that Geekbench uses to measure performance. These changes address a number of issues present in the 4.0 release and should provide a more accurate measure of multi-core scalability and compute performance. A complete list of changes is available on the Geekbench website.

As a result of the changes it's recommended only Geekbench 4.1 scores are compared against each other to preserve accuracy. If you don't yet have the desktop version of Geekbench 4, now is the time to buy with a 20% discount on all licenses to celebrate the update to version 4.1. This, too, is only available until April 10 so you'll have to act fast again!

Download Geekbench 4 from Primate Labs