It's becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with the ever-changing world of physical information storage. New hard drives and flash drives are constantly hitting the market and obsolescence is inevitable. There has never been a better time to store your data in the cloud, and cloud security has also never been better.

Cloud services, however, can be costly or they just don't offer enough storage. You need a service that'll securely back you up for life, and you need a service that won't cost you thousands a year because you need terabytes of storage. This is especially prudent in a business scenario where you may have to provide cloud storage to multiple employees.

Zoolz cloud storage is the perfect solution. Through iMore Digital Offers, you can get 1TB of Instant Backup and 1TB of Archive Backup for $49.99. Zoolz regularly charges $360 per month or a lifetime fee of $3,600 for 1TB, but you get lifetime access to 2TB for 99% off.

Zoolz Instant Backup is where you can store everything you'll need on a regular basis. You can retrieve files instantly and all your data is encrypted before it even leaves your devices, so you know it's safe and secure. Zoolz Archive Backup is where you store the data you won't need for a while but may need to pull out at some point down the line. You can just dump up to 1TB and leave it, know it's secured with military-grade 256-AES encryption, just like your Instant Backup, so it's safe. You can get $7,200 worth of cloud storage for only $49.99 at iMore Digital offers.