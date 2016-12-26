Apple might still be taking 1-2 weeks to fulfill new 15-inch MacBook Pro orders, but B&H is not only shipping them almost immediately, they're currently $200 off! We don't often see sales this quick on new Apple kit, let alone new Apple kit Apple themselves is still catching up on, so if you're looking for the biggest of the latest, grab it quick!

If you've been hungering for 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, AMD graphics, and the ability to drive up to two 5K displays, and you want to save a couple hundred bucks, here's your link:

