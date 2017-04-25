The Lightning cables that come with your Apple devices are decent cables that are guaranteed to work perfectly, but they're not exactly durable. We've all seen the effects some use has on these cables; they get dirty and grungy-looking, they can get pinched, and use finally start to see some of the wiring being exposed around ends. Once that happens, they stop working properly and eventually crap out.
If you live the rugged life or just use your Lightning cables a lot, then you need a third-party cable that's MFi-certified and able to can stand up to daily wear and tear — and then some. Braided Lightning cables are good, but we've got something even tougher for you today.
The Fuse Chicken Titan Plus MFi Lightning Cable is only $30 from iMore Digital Offers. This 1.5 meter cable are made with two layers of flexible, high-strength steel to create a lasting cord that can take whatever life throws its way. Regularly $42.50, you can get yours for 29% off at iMore Digital Offers.
The Lightning cables that come with your Apple devices are great, but they're not tough, and they certainly don't last when you're a heavy user. Get yourself a Lightning cable protected by steel and aluminum for ultimate durability. Just don't spend a ton. Grab Fuse Chicken Titan Plus MFi Lightning Cable at iMore Digital Offers for just $30.