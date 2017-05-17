Our current, tech-obsessed world demands a storage solution for your multimedia data, the most convenient being cloud-based storage which you can access from anywhere. Most cloud-based storage services charge a monthly fee, which, over time, adds up to quite a fee. Those of you sick of subscription fees need a storage solution that requires a single payment for a lifetime of access. More importantly, you need cloud storage that is encrypted and can be accessed from all your devices.
Don't miss your chance to save big! Learn More
Right now, iMore Digital Offers has a deal on 1TB of cloud storage from Zoolz — a single payment of $29.99 gives you lifetime access. Does this seem cheap? It is! This is 99% off the regular price of $3600.
You will never be charged any extra fees, and you can access your cloud storage from multiple devices. Your data is protected with 256-AES encryption to better safeguard your stuff, and you can schedule backups and throttle bandwidth during uploads. Place files you know you won't soon need in cold storage — takes three to five hours to access — or place files you frequently need in standard storage that can be accessed instantly.
Grab a lifetime of storage for $29 Learn More
Considering 1TB of storage from other popular services costs about $10 per month, this deal will pay for itself in four months, and you can keep using it forever. Even if you don't think you need it now, you probably will need it in the future. Don't miss this great opportunity to snag 1TB of cloud storage for only $29.99!.