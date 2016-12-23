Whether you're gifting an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus for Christmas or you're gifting yourself a new case, a great deal is hard to beat.

Vena's cases fit extremely well, feel great in the hand, come in stylish colors, and there are a ton to choose from.

Here are some kick-ass cases at kick-ass prices and hey, your iPhone's protected to boot!

The coupon codes below work with a few of the color options, so check the color you want before checking out! You'll also need to select the fulfilled by merchant, and not fulfilled by Amazon, in order for the coupon codes to work!

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

Gonna pick up a Vena case for your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, or are you gonna gift one to a friend? Sound off in the comments below with which one you picked!