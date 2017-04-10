Online privacy is slowly but surely eroding, and it doesn't seem like the general public has much of a say in the matter. Some people don't mind having their activity spied on and sold for profit, but others would like to keep their matters to themselves, no matter how innocent they are.

How is it possible to protect some bit of online privacy? With a VPN! It acts as a sort of encrypted tunnel that masks your internet activity. While there are many free VPN services out there, you have no idea who is controlling the server, and thus can't trust them. You might have to pay, but paid VPN services are always better.

Right now, iMore Digital Offers has a deal on a two-year subscription to Private Internet Access, one of the best VPN services in the world. Instead of paying $166, you'll pay only $60. That's 64% off the regular price. What's more, you can use the code PIA15 at checkout to get an additional 15% off, bringing the total price down to $50.96.

Private Internet Access VPN does not log any user information, it blocks ads, trackers, and malware, and you can use it on up to five devices at once. There is no limit to bandwidth, and transfer speeds are always fast.