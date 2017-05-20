There are few things worse than checking your phone and seeing that low battery warning when you're far away from a charger. It can lead to some real anxiety. Battery packs will help, but most are so bulky that it can be tough to take them along with you.
But that's where this LithiumCard Wallet Battery pack can help! It offers 1,200mAh of power in a sleek package that's about the size of a wallet and includes a built-in Micro USB or Lightning Connector to keep your devices charged.
Best of all, you can get yours for only $20 — that's 66% off the regular price! It's available in your choice of black or silver to match your style.
This thing is compact, roughly the size of a stack of five credit cards. At 1/5 of an inch thick, you can toss this in your bag or jacket pocket and always have that backup power available to you when you need it.
Enjoy the premium design of this durable aluminum battery pack, which can be yours for only $20. Stash it in your wallet or use the NanoStik pad to attach it directly to your phone. The choice — and power — can be yours, so act now!