On Sunday, February 5, it won't just be Pats and Falcons fans chomping at the bit — Siri fans can get in on the action too! According to Apple (who I hear is a very good source on the subject of Siri), you'll be able to use Siri for all of your pregame planning and you can even get her to tune in live for the big game on Apple TV. You will, of course, need a supported app and whatever subscription that specific app requires.

Leading up to kickoff, you'll be able to ask Siri all sorts of questions, from basic ones, like "when is the Super Bowl and who's playing?" to more complex questions, like "what are the odds that the Patriots will win" or "how many passing yards does Tom Brady have this season?"

On the day, so long as you have supported apps (like CBS or Fox Sports Go), you'll be able to ask Siri to simply "tune into the Super Bowl", and you'll be able to watch live on your Apple TV.

Tuning in?

How will you watch the Super Bowl this year? Will you make Siri a part of your game day routine? Let us know in the comments below!