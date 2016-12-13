Looking for the best Valentine's gifts for the people you love most? iMore can help! We're constantly scouring the internet, testing products, and figuring out our absolute favorite Apple and related products. And we've brought it all here, together, in one easy wish list, just for you!
iPhone 7 Plus
Love is all about connection and nothing keeps you better connected than iPhone. Jet black is the new hot but rose gold is so very Valentine. So's the Portrait Mode camera. If iPhone 7 Plus is just too much to love, check out iPhone SE instead.
from $869 Buy Now
9.7 inch iPad Pro
The 128GB Wi-Fi-only 9.7-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad for readers, artists, teachers, and writers. It's big enough for productivity but portable enough to take anywhere. It's also perfect for FaceTime, Netflix, and anything else you want to chill with on Valentine's day.
from $599 Buy Now
12-inch MacBook
The m5 version of the 12-inch MacBook is one of the sexiest computers Apple has ever made. As slim and portable as an iPad, but running full-on macOS, it's the perfect computer for a weekend getaway or a weekend sleep-in.
from $1299 Buy Now
Apple Watch Series 1
Don't need GPS or swim-proofing? Then you can save yourself some cash and still get all the great fitness features, notifications, and controls Apple Watch Series 2 has to offer with the Series 1.
from $269 Buy Now
Apple TV
The 32GB Apple TV is perfect for the living room or bedroom. Whether you're snuggling up with a romantic comedy or playing some big screen games, it gives you instant access to all the Valentine's entertainment you need!
$150 Buy Now
AirPods
Apple's new AirPods are the ultimate Valentine's gift. Sure, there's no pink or red option — yet! — but the effortless pairing and switching will bring a smile to any loved one's face.
$159 Buy Now
UE Boom 2
Get one UE Boom 2 and you have powerful music in a small, convenient package. Get two, pair them together, and you have amazing stereo sound — making any floor a dance floor.
$155 Buy Now
Apple Music
Apple Music and Siri are the perfect combo. With access to every song in Apple's catalog, all you have to do to get the perfect mood music going... is ask! There's a free 3-month trial, and after that it's just $9.99 a month, per person or $15.99 per family!
from $10/m Buy Now
olloclip
iPhones have terrific cameras but ultra-thin lenses can only take you so far. olloclip lenses take you the rest of the way with fisheye, macro, and super-wide add-ons. Yes, you can take your "couplies" to a whole new level!
$80 Buy Now
Apple Photo Books
iPhone makes it easy to capture the moments that matter most to you, and Photos on Mac makes it easy to turn those memories into stunning books, calendars, cards, and more! This year, why not tell the story of your romance?
from $10 Buy Now
Philips Hue
The Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Bulb Starter Kit (3rd Generation) means you won't just be dimming the lights for Valentine's day. You'll be painting them red. Or multicolor. Or whatever suits the mood of the moment. And since they work seamlessly with Apple's Siri and Amazon's Echo, you can do it all with the power of your voice.
$200 Buy Now
iDevices Switch
With the iDevices Switch, any old accessory can become smart. Simply plug in your light, fan, or anything else, and iDevices will turn it on or off with a tap or Siri command. On Valentine's Day, that makes it your virtual valet.
$50 Buy Now
Apple Smart Battery Case
Make it through the night and into the next morning with Apple's Smart Battery Case. Thanks to its unique integration, it packs more charging power into less bulk than other other case. And that'll let your iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6 love keep up with the pluses!
$99 Buy Now
Fermata Headphone Charging Stand
A great pair of wireless headphones deserves an equally great stand to display and charge them upon. Twelve South's Fermata offers a sleek leather and aluminum holder for your audio cans of choice along with an integrated reversible micro-USB cord for easy charging, and best of all — the base of the stand provides you with an extra USB port so that you don't have to sacrifice valuable port space when charging via your Mac.
$80 Buy Now
Twelve South Forté
Twelve South's Forté offers a sleek design and top-notch quality for displaying and charging your Apple Watch: The metal and leather coiled stand lets you display your watch and band while charging it, and even offers a pad for resting your iPhone upon, too.
$60 Buy Now
Woven Nylon Band
Apple's woven nylon band for Apple Watch is attractive and inexpensive. It can go from a workout to a night out, looking and feeling great in almost any circumstance. In other words, it's the perfect multi-purpose band for everyone!
$49 Buy Now
Hermès Leather Band
What do you get when you bring classic Hermès leather to Apple's latest technology? An array of Watch bands that are the simply the hottest on the market. You'll pay for the look and quality but if you want a high-end gift, this is it.
$399 and up Buy Now