She's your mom. Or your grandma, or the aunt, elder sister; or cousin, your family friend, teacher, or coach that helped raise you and make you the person you are today. And you're looking for the perfect Apple gift as a token of your love and gratitude.
iMore can help! We're constantly scouring the internet, testing products, and figuring out our absolute favorite Apple and related products. And we've brought it all here, together, in one easy wish list, just for you!
iPhone 7 Plus
Few if any relationships are as connected as mother and child, and few if any gifts are as connected as iPhone. Available in (Product) RED, gold or rose gold, matte black or jet, it'll let you text your joys and pains, see each other over FaceTime no matter how far apart, and take photos with the ridiculously emotional Portrait Mode, so your memories aren't just preserved but available to you both at any time. And if iPhone 7 Plus is just too much phone for mom, check out iPhone SE instead.
from $769 Buy Now
9.7 inch iPad Pro
The 128GB Wi-Fi-only 9.7-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad for reading, drawing, surfing the web, and streaming movies and TV. It's big enough to get work done but portable enough to take anywhere. It's also perfect for FaceTime, Netflix, and anything else mom wants to do with it.
from $599 Buy Now
12-inch MacBook
The m5 version of the 12-inch MacBook is one of the sleekest computers Apple has ever made. As slim and portable as an iPad, but running full-on macOS, it's the perfect computer for a mom who really wants to get things done.
from $1299 Buy Now
Apple Watch Series 1
If mom needs GPS or swim-proofing so she can train for that triathlon, by all means, go with Series 2. Otherwise, Series 1 is every bit as fast and offers all the same great features, including phone and text, so she never misses your calls, and activity and workout tracking, so she can stay fit and trash talk you if you don't keep up.
from $269 Buy Now
Apple TV
The 32GB Apple TV is perfect not just for mom but for the whole family. Whether you're getting together for Friday night movies, binge watching on the weekend, or letting the kids game so you can catch up, Apple TV will give you everything from iTunes to App Store to Netflix all on the big screen!
$150 Buy Now
Beats
Apple's new AirPods are great if you don't mind the current 6-week wait. Otherwise, the same terrific connection technology is also available in Beats, and in several different designs. Mom prefer over-the-ear to in-ear? Not a problem with the Solo! And, if she wants noise-canceling, check out Bose.
$159 Buy Now
UE Boom 2
Yeah, mom likes her music. And with UE Boom 2 she can listen while she soaks in the tub or splashes out on the deck. Get two, pair them together, and you can even give mom the gift of wireless stereo surround sound.
$155 Buy Now
Apple Music
Apple Music and Siri are the perfect combo. With access to every song in Apple's catalog, all mom has to do to get her favorite tunes going... is ask! There's a free 3-month trial, and after that it's just $9.99 a month, per person or $15.99 for the whole family!
from $10/m Buy Now
olloclip
iPhones have terrific cameras but ultra-thin lenses can only take you so far. olloclip lenses take you the rest of the way: fisheye, macro, and super-wide. With it, mom can up her photo game or even fit the whole family into a portrait. If the kids sit still long enough!
$80 Buy Now
Apple Photo Books
They're not expensive but they feel priceless. They're paper-light but they can hold the weight of several lifetimes. Few gifts can be as powerful and meaningful as memories thoughtfully preserved. And Apple Photos lets you easily do just that with books, calendars, cards, and more.
from $10 Buy Now
Philips Hue
The Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Bulb Starter Kit (3rd Generation) lets mom control light with her iPhone, iPad... or her voice. Tired of snow or rain and want some sun? "Make the light white!" Ready to watch Game of Thrones? "Make the living room red!" Forget to turn off a light when already in bed... or at the mall? "Turn off the lights". Mom's already have powerful voices, but with Philips Hue, Siri, and Alexa, even the lights listen!
$200 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Dot
The smaller sibling to the Amazon Echo proper, Dot is a home assistant that can fit almost anywhere — living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, garage — even multiple rooms. And that means even if mom doesn't have her iPhone or Apple Watch handy, she can still control music and lights, or get information, simply by asking Alexa.
$49 Buy Now
Apple Smart Battery Case
Make it through the night and into the next morning with Apple's Smart Battery Case. Thanks to its unique integration, it packs more charging power into less bulk than other other case. And that'll let mom's iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6 love keep up not just with the pluses — but with the kids!
$99 Buy Now
Fermata Headphone Charging Stand
Mom's wireless headphones shouldn't be left to languish on a table or desk where anyone could pick them up or not them off. No, mom's headphones deserve a stylish home, one with an integrated reversible micro-USB cord for easy charging, and an extra USB port to keep her iPhone or iPad topped up as well.
$80 Buy Now
Twelve South Forté
Twelve South's Forté offers a sleek design and top-notch quality for displaying and charging mom's Apple Watch: The metal and leather coiled stand lets you display your watch and band while charging it, and even offers a pad for resting your iPhone upon, too.
$60 Buy Now
Woven Nylon Band
Apple's woven nylon bands are the perfect multi-purpose bands for mom. They're attractive but relatively inexpensive. They're light and breathable enough to be worn for workouts but also stylish enough to go out on the town. And Apple's just released a whole new spring lineup complete with wide stripes.
$49 Buy Now
Pad & Quill Leather Band
If you're looking for leather Apple Watch bands, Pad & Quill offers incredible quality at incredible prices. They've got single straps and full-on cuffs in styles that really stand out, and won't fall apart or risk irritation like knock-offs.
$399 and up Buy Now