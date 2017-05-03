She's your mom. Or your grandma, or the aunt, elder sister; or cousin, your family friend, teacher, or coach that helped raise you and make you the person you are today. And you're looking for the perfect Apple gift as a token of your love and gratitude. iMore can help! We're constantly scouring the internet, testing products, and figuring out our absolute favorite Apple and related products. And we've brought it all here, together, in one easy wish list, just for you!

iPhone 7 Plus Few if any relationships are as connected as mother and child, and few if any gifts are as connected as iPhone. Available in (Product) RED, gold or rose gold, matte black or jet, it'll let you text your joys and pains, see each other over FaceTime no matter how far apart, and take photos with the ridiculously emotional Portrait Mode, so your memories aren't just preserved but available to you both at any time. And if iPhone 7 Plus is just too much phone for mom, check out iPhone SE instead. from $769 Buy Now

9.7 inch iPad Pro The 128GB Wi-Fi-only 9.7-inch iPad Pro is the best iPad for reading, drawing, surfing the web, and streaming movies and TV. It's big enough to get work done but portable enough to take anywhere. It's also perfect for FaceTime, Netflix, and anything else mom wants to do with it. from $599 Buy Now 12-inch MacBook The m5 version of the 12-inch MacBook is one of the sleekest computers Apple has ever made. As slim and portable as an iPad, but running full-on macOS, it's the perfect computer for a mom who really wants to get things done. from $1299 Buy Now Apple Watch Series 1 If mom needs GPS or swim-proofing so she can train for that triathlon, by all means, go with Series 2. Otherwise, Series 1 is every bit as fast and offers all the same great features, including phone and text, so she never misses your calls, and activity and workout tracking, so she can stay fit and trash talk you if you don't keep up. from $269 Buy Now Apple TV The 32GB Apple TV is perfect not just for mom but for the whole family. Whether you're getting together for Friday night movies, binge watching on the weekend, or letting the kids game so you can catch up, Apple TV will give you everything from iTunes to App Store to Netflix all on the big screen! $150 Buy Now

Beats Apple's new AirPods are great if you don't mind the current 6-week wait. Otherwise, the same terrific connection technology is also available in Beats, and in several different designs. Mom prefer over-the-ear to in-ear? Not a problem with the Solo! And, if she wants noise-canceling, check out Bose. $159 Buy Now

UE Boom 2 Yeah, mom likes her music. And with UE Boom 2 she can listen while she soaks in the tub or splashes out on the deck. Get two, pair them together, and you can even give mom the gift of wireless stereo surround sound. $155 Buy Now Apple Music Apple Music and Siri are the perfect combo. With access to every song in Apple's catalog, all mom has to do to get her favorite tunes going... is ask! There's a free 3-month trial, and after that it's just $9.99 a month, per person or $15.99 for the whole family! from $10/m Buy Now olloclip iPhones have terrific cameras but ultra-thin lenses can only take you so far. olloclip lenses take you the rest of the way: fisheye, macro, and super-wide. With it, mom can up her photo game or even fit the whole family into a portrait. If the kids sit still long enough! $80 Buy Now Apple Photo Books They're not expensive but they feel priceless. They're paper-light but they can hold the weight of several lifetimes. Few gifts can be as powerful and meaningful as memories thoughtfully preserved. And Apple Photos lets you easily do just that with books, calendars, cards, and more. from $10 Buy Now

Philips Hue The Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Bulb Starter Kit (3rd Generation) lets mom control light with her iPhone, iPad... or her voice. Tired of snow or rain and want some sun? "Make the light white!" Ready to watch Game of Thrones? "Make the living room red!" Forget to turn off a light when already in bed... or at the mall? "Turn off the lights". Mom's already have powerful voices, but with Philips Hue, Siri, and Alexa, even the lights listen! $200 Buy Now Amazon Echo Dot The smaller sibling to the Amazon Echo proper, Dot is a home assistant that can fit almost anywhere — living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, garage — even multiple rooms. And that means even if mom doesn't have her iPhone or Apple Watch handy, she can still control music and lights, or get information, simply by asking Alexa. $49 Buy Now

Apple Smart Battery Case Make it through the night and into the next morning with Apple's Smart Battery Case. Thanks to its unique integration, it packs more charging power into less bulk than other other case. And that'll let mom's iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6 love keep up not just with the pluses — but with the kids! $99 Buy Now