Google's virtual assistant, The Google Assistant, is coming to iOS.

We'd heard rumors Google would be launching an app for iOS featuring the Google Assistant and Google confirmed that today during Google I/O.

Starting today, we're bringing the #GoogleAssistant to iPhones. Whether at home or on the go, your Assistant is here to help. #io17 pic.twitter.com/a6T20HwnU9 — Google (@Google) May 17, 2017

The Google Assistant won't have the deep integrations on iOS it has on Android, so it'll be interesting to see if it can be helpful enough to warrant opening a separate app instead of using shortcuts like, "Hey, Siri!" or holding down the home button on iPhone and iPad.

You can learn more about the Google Assistant on Google's site:

Google Assistant

We'll update this page with more information as soon as the Google Assistant app is available!