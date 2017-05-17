Google's virtual assistant, The Google Assistant, is coming to iOS.

We'd heard rumors Google would be launching an app for iOS featuring the Google Assistant and Google confirmed that today during Google I/O.

The Google Assistant won't have the deep integrations on iOS it has on Android, so it'll be interesting to see if it can be helpful enough to warrant opening a separate app instead of using shortcuts like, "Hey, Siri!" or holding down the home button on iPhone and iPad.

You can learn more about the Google Assistant on Google's site:

Google Assistant

We'll update this page with more information as soon as the Google Assistant app is available!