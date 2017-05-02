Do you prefer Google Maps to Apple Maps? Here's everything you need to know about Google's mapping service!

Google Maps is an alternative mapping service to Apple's native Maps app. It's also got about a decade more experience under its belt. Though Apple Maps is a worthy adversary, and continues to improve constantly, Google Maps has been the go-to service for a lot of people. If you want to know more about Google Maps, here's everything you need to know.

What's new with Google Maps?

Google Maps has been updated with a new Lock screen widget for iPhone. You can now get turn-by-turn navigation right on your Lock screen. It also now works with the Messages app so you can share your current location with friends and family while texting with them.

What is Google Maps?

Google Maps features driving, walking, and transit directions for both the iPhone and iPad, complete with voice guided GPS navigation. Google Maps is available in over 220 countries and territories with transit directions included for over 15,000 major cities around the world. Google Maps also comes with Google's popular Street View feature built right in to help you find exactly what you're looking for. It gives real-time estimated time of arrival using current traffic conditions and provides alternate faster routes whenever possible, even during mid-travel.

You can use Google Maps to get you around town when walking, biking, taking public transportation, and even hailing a ride from Uber or Lyft.

How to get Google Maps on your iPhone or iPad

Google Maps is an iOS app available in the App Store for free. You don't have to sign up or subscribe. You can use Google Maps anonymously, or by signing in with your Google account.

How do I sync my Google account to Google Maps?

If you have a Google account (like from Gmail, Hangouts, Google Play, or YouTube), you can sign in with your Google credentials and keep your data synced across all devices you use, including Macs and PCs, windows phones, and Android phones. Depending on what permissions you give, you can save maps you've searched for on your computer, get directions to someone in your Contacts, and save favorite locations to easily find in the future.

If your Google account is already synced with your iPhone, it will automatically appear in Google Maps. You can also sign in manually.

To sign in to your Google account,

Launch Google Maps on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Menu icon in the upper left corner. It looks like three stacked lines. Tap Choose an account. Tap your Google Account and sign in. If you don't see your Google account listed, tap Add account. Enter your Google account email or phone number. Tap Next. Enter your Google account password. Tap Next.

You'll be logged in and ready to go.

How to use Google Maps

Google Maps is fairly easy to use, but there are a lot of unique and useful features that can make your navigation experience a whole lot better. If you sign in with your Google account, you can also sync searches from websites, save your home, work, and other addresses, and more.

Troubleshooting Google Maps

