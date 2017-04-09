Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a way to save on your next iTunes purchase!
Right now you can score a $100 iTunes Gift Card for just $85 at eBay. The cards are being sold by PayPal Digital Gifts and the code will be sent electronically so you can redeem it instantly. Whether you want to purchase some new apps, stock up on Pokécoins, grab some movies or anything else, who wouldn't love to get some free credits, right?
If interested, you won't want to wait too long. We don't know how long this deal will last, so be sure to get yours now. What will you spend your free $15 on? Let us know in the comments!
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
PayPal is the only way it'll allow me to pay, unlike what the description says
Slightly related, but not to this offer.... Can I buy iTunes e-gift cards from Amazon? A search shows a bunch of results; most of which are for physical card delivered in snail mail and most of them look shady.
Always good to have money in iTunes for movie rentals, iBooks, etc.!
You should always be getting itunes giftcards at this kind of discount or more (around holidays). Load up a few hundred and do again when it comes back. Unfortunately, the writer makes it sound like this was a once in a lifetime offer when this should be a standard way of maintaining an itunes balance.
Of course you can improve things. Get an ebay gift card on discount using a credit card at a store (I usually use chase ink at an office store or blue amex at a grocery with 4x fuel points). You'll also get ebay bucks.
This is also available at Staples this week. In-Store and online.