Right now you can save $200 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar at eBay, dropping the price to just $1,799. It is not every day you see Apple's latest products get discounted, so this discount is something you'll want to take advantage of. The discount is available on the 13-inch model with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You can pick between the silver and space grey variants, but there is only a limited amount of each available.

If you've been considering the upgrade to Apple's latest MacBook Pro and wanted to save some money, you won't want to miss out on this offer. Which color will you pick up? Let us know in the comments!

See at eBay