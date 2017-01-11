Need some more storage space in your phone, tablet, camera, or computer? If so, why not grab a 64GB microSD card for just $16 so that you don't have to worry about how much storage you have left? With 64GB of extra space you can hold a bunch more movies, tons more music and pictures, and plenty of files that you may need at some point. The card also comes with a SD card adapter, so you can easily put it in your computer or card reader to transfer information to and from it.

If 64GB isn't quite enough storage space for you, Amazon is also currently selling the 200GB card for just $65, which is also a great deal. Don't get stuck deleting old pictures to make room for new ones, and instead, be prepared with an SD card to hold them all.

See at Amazon